Host Panthers Top Field At FIU Sprint Invite

2025 FIU Sprint Invite

January 4, 2025

Miami, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: FIU Athletics

MIAMI – The FIU swimming and diving program opened up the calendar year taking home first place in the FIU Sprint Invite with a total of 482 points Saturday morning from Biscayne Bay Campus.

The Panthers excelled in the 50-yard sprint events, capturing top finishes in the 50-breaststroke, 50-backstroke, and 50-butterfly.

It marks the seventh straight time FIU has won the home event, dating back to 2016-17.

FIU also dominated the traditional race formats, adding two more first-place finishes to their tally. The event opened with the 50-yard sprint races, structured in a knockout format where the top six swimmers from the first round advanced to the next.

Freshman Tawannah McLemore stood out with victories in the 100-IM (58.46) and the 50-fly, where she set a meet record with a finals time of 25.05. She also claimed fourth place in the 100-fly, finishing at 59.30.

Sophomore Diana Santamaria achieved three top-two finishes, including a meet-record performance in the 50-back with a time of 26.20. She also placed second in the 50-free (24.16) and the 100-free (53.18), while finishing fourth in the 100-IM (59.54).

Freshman Frida Stretre Løbersli claimed victory in the 50-breaststroke finals with a time of 29.34 and earned second place in the 100-IM with a time of 58.49. Junior Ingrid Huszar took first place in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:05.22 and secured second in the 50-breaststroke (29.73).

Sally Olsson notched second place in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:05.52 and third in the 50-breaststroke (30.40). Fellow junior Oumy Diop claimed third-place finishes in the 100-fly (58.26), 100-breaststroke (58.26), and 50-fly (25.36).

Freshman Claudia Frasca earned second place in the 100-backstroke with a time of 59.83. Ana Luiza Daisson secured two third-place finishes in the 100-free (53.45) and 200-free (1:55.95).

Senior Jordan Browning placed third in the 50-backstroke with a time of 26.97 and fourth in the 100-backstroke at 59.93.

FIU’s divers also impressed during the three-day FIU Diving Invitational.

Sophomore Kristina Keenan achieved a personal best in the 1-meter event preliminaries, scoring 267.75 to secure a zone cut. She later placed second in the finals with a score of 257.85 and claimed first in the platform finals with a score of 238.65, earning another zone cut.

Freshman Brooke Megdall took second place in the platform event with a score of 207.30. Graduate student Av Osero shined in the 1-meter finals, winning the event with a score of 290.10 and earning a zone cut.

FINAL SCORES

1) FIU – 482

2) Tulane – 389

3) Lewis University -148.50

4) Concordia University St Paul – 66. 50

5) Assumption University- 56