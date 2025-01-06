Bryant Rolls To Senior Day Sweep of UMass Amherst

Bryant vs UMass Amherst

January 4, 2025

Smithfield, R.I.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

SMITHFIELD, RI — The Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team competed against UMass Amherst on Saturday at Chace Pool, securing a 176.5-123.5 victory.

For the Black and Gold’s tenth meet of the season, they achieved a dual win on both the men’s and women’s sides, closing out their final home meet of the season.

Notes and Notables:

This victory marks the third time Bryant has beaten UMass, with previous wins in 2020 and 2012.

Megan Beasley won the one-meter dive with a score of 262.35 .

won the one-meter dive with a score of . The women secured the first swimming event of the meet with a 1:46.80 in the 200-Yard Medley Relay (Steen, Pistrin, Tonelli-Smith, Figueroa).

in the 200-Yard Medley Relay (Steen, Pistrin, Tonelli-Smith, Figueroa). Bryant swept the 1000-Yard Freestyle, with Pearce, Honsberger, and Jackson finishing first through third. Pearce claimed first place with a time of 10:36.14 , pulling away early in the race.

, pulling away early in the race. Jacqui Fox secured first place in the 100-Yard Backstroke with a 58.60 .

secured first place in the 100-Yard Backstroke with a . Ruby Tonelli-Smith won the women’s 200-Yard Butterfly and broke the 200 Yard Butterfly pool record with a 2:04.51 .

won the women’s 200-Yard Butterfly and broke the 200 Yard Butterfly pool record with a . Marcella Figueroa notched another consistent win in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a 24.61 .

notched another consistent win in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a . Jacqui Fox earned her second win of the meet in the 200-Yard Backstroke, finishing at 2:08.91 .

earned her second win of the meet in the 200-Yard Backstroke, finishing at . Elayna Pistrin and Jocie Niemczyk took first and third in the 200-Yard Breaststroke, with times of 2:23.13 and 2:29.99 , respectively.

and Jocie Niemczyk took first and third in the 200-Yard Breaststroke, with times of and , respectively. Makayla Pearce dominated the 500-Yard Freestyle, clocking in at 5:15.30 for first place. Pearce remains undefeated at Chace Pool.

dominated the 500-Yard Freestyle, clocking in at for first place. Pearce remains undefeated at Chace Pool. Ruby Tonelli-Smith captured first in the 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of 56.91 .

captured first in the 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of . Elayna Pistrin tied with UMass’s Schoenauer for first place in the 200-Yard Individual Medley, both finishing at 2:12.04 .

tied with UMass’s Schoenauer for first place in the 200-Yard Individual Medley, both finishing at . To close out the meet, the women dominated the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay, finishing with a 1:38.62 (Archambeault, Niemczyk, Schuster, Figueroa).

Quote from head coach Katie Cameron :

“Incredible team effort — showed resilience and grit throughout the meet.”

Next Up:

The Bryant women’s swimming and diving squad hits the road to compete against Marist on January 18th in Poughkeepsie, NY.

SMITHFIELD, RI — The Bryant University men’s swimming and diving team faced off against UMass Amherst on Saturday at Chace Pool, securing an impressive 172-125 victory.

For the Black and Gold's tenth meet of the season, they achieved a dual win on both the men's and women's sides, closing out their final home meet of the season.

Notes and Notables:

This win marks the first time Bryant Men’s Swimming and Diving has beaten UMass in Division I program history.

In the 200-Yard Medley Relay, Bryant Team A (Lajoie, Austin, Djokovic, and Misto) placed first with a time of 1:33.34 .

. Leo Luna continues his unbeatable campaign in long-distance events, securing first in both the 1000 Free (9:33.01) and the 500 Free (4:43.48) .

continues his unbeatable campaign in long-distance events, securing first in both the and the . The Bulldogs swept the 1000 Free, with Raymond Stelmark grabbing second and senior Griffen Schimmel placing third (10:05.10 and 10:12.55, respectively) .

grabbing second and senior placing third . Conner Lofstrom secured a 1:43.96 and a first-place finish in the 200-Yard Freestyle, with Valentin Honsberger finishing third at 1:47.55 .

secured a and a first-place finish in the 200-Yard Freestyle, with finishing third at . Nick Toepfer claimed first place in the 100-Yard Backstroke with a 51.72 , followed closely by Lajoie, who secured second with a 52.23 .

claimed first place in the 100-Yard Backstroke with a , followed closely by Lajoie, who secured second with a . Freshman Nick Austin added another first-place finish in the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 58.63 , while Ferguson earned second, just a second behind.

added another first-place finish in the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of , while Ferguson earned second, just a second behind. In the 50-Yard Freestyle, Misto dominated again, claiming first with a 21.10 .

. Christopher Buonocore placed second in both the one- and three-meter dives.

placed second in both the one- and three-meter dives. Nick Toepfer also earned second in the 200-Yard Backstroke with a 1:54.36 .

also earned second in the 200-Yard Backstroke with a . Nick Austin grabbed another win in the 200-Yard Breaststroke, finishing at 2:10.31 .

grabbed another win in the 200-Yard Breaststroke, finishing at . Raymond Stelmark posted a strong 4:50.30 in the 500-Yard Freestyle, finishing behind Luna’s first-place time.

posted a strong in the 500-Yard Freestyle, finishing behind Luna’s first-place time. The 100-Yard Butterfly marked Misto’s second win of the meet, with a time of 51.07 , while Tim Andrews placed third with a 51.59 .

, while Tim Andrews placed third with a . In the final event, the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay, Team A (Lofstrom, Toepfer, Andrews, and Misto) claimed first and set a new pool record with a 1:24.79.

Quote from head coach Katie Cameron :

"Incredible team effort — showed resilience and grit throughout the meet."

Next Up:

Bryant’s men’s swimming and diving squad hits the road to compete against Marist on January 18th in Poughkeepsie, NY.

SMITHFIELD, R.I.– The University of Massachusetts swimming and diving team dropped its dual meet at Bryant on Saturday at Chace Pool. The Minutewomen fell to the Bulldogs, 176.5-123.5, while the Minutemen were defeated, 172-125.

The Minutewomen saw five first places on the day from five members, while the Minutemen grabbed six gold medals from four members. Junior Andrew Bell and freshman Chase Keeler both finished first in two events on the afternoon.

Women’s Swimming & Diving

The Minutewomen totaled 22 top three finishes on the day to go along, while collecting five gold medals.

Senior Anna Kwon swam a time of 1:57.03 in the 200 freestyle to touch the wall first to kick off the individual events. Graduate student Bri Williams placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.88, followed by freshman Maria Grishaeva in third with a time of 59.92.

In the 100 breaststroke, sophomore Lindsay Burbage picked up the gold medal with a time of 1:05.58. Freshman Hannah Schoenauer (2:08.55) and graduate student Ashley Calderon (2:14.71) finished in second and third, respectively, in the 200 butterfly.

Freshman Courtney Tedesco grabbed the silver medal with a time of 24.67 in the 50 freestyle, as fellow classmate Elizabeth Lahmann earned the bronze with a time of 24.85 in the event. Freshman Karinne Everly secured first place in the 100 freestyle after swimming a time of 54.17.

Williams (2:09.24) and Grishaeva (2:12.22) placed second and third, respectively, in the 200 backstroke, as Burbage swam into second-place with a time of 2:25.03 in the 200 breaststroke. Sophomore Sophie Porter swam a time of 5:27.62 to take third in the 500 freestyle.

Kwon finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.33, as Schoenauer and sophomore Diya Ackerman-Vallala completed the individual events in the 200 individual medley. Schoenauer secured the gold medal with a time of 2:12.04, with Ackerman-Vallala placed third with a time of 2:13.19.

In the relays, the team of Williams, Burbage, Calderon and sophomore Beren Cakiroglu combined for a time of 1:47.80 in the 200 medley relay to finish second. The 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Lahmann, Tedesco, Cakiroglu and Williams grabbed second with a time of 1:38.88.

Men’s Swimming & Diving

The Minutemen earned six first-place finishes of their own and added 18 top-three finishes.

Sophomore Cole Brooks kicked off the men’s individual events with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:44.28. Senior Beau Bengston placed third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.60, while freshman Nate Derby finished third himself in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.77.

Sophomore Aydin Erkan earned the gold medal in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:53.75, as graduate student Juan Montori swam into third with a time of 1:58.16 in the event. Junior Sammy Quigg placed second in the 50 freestyle after recording a time of 21.28.

Quigg sat atop the podium in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.31, while junior Aidan Shepsston swam a time of 48.34 to finish third. Keeler secured his first gold medal of the day in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:54.33, as fellow classmate Zach Szabo took third with a time of 1:56.78 in the event.

Derby swam into second with a time of 2:11.20 in the 200 breaststroke, with sophomore Jude Boukkarroum placed third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:54.78. Senior Grant Beebe was second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.19, as Keeler earned his second first-place finish of the day in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:58.50.

During the relay events, the team of Bengston, Derby, Beebe and Quigg swam a combined time of 1:33.87 in the 200 medley relay to take second place. In the 200 freestyle relay, Beebe, Shepston, Bengston and Quigg, earned second with a time of 1:25.56.

On The Boards

In the one-meter event, junior Salem Howes totaled a 261.23 for second place, while freshman Danielle Guerin took third with a score of 234.83. Junior Shreeya Sinha claimed the gold with a total of 258.68 in the three-meter dive , followed behind in second by Guerin with a six-dive total of 247.65.

For the Minutemen, Bell secured first place in both the one-meter and three-meter. In the one-meter event, Bell had a score of 3360.68, while recording a six-dive total of 384.75 in the three-meter.

Up Next

Massachusetts will take a week-long break before heading to Hanover, New Hampshire for the Tate Ramsden Invitational on Friday, January 17, through Saturday, January 18. The two-day event will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, before events start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with events kicking back up at 3 p.m.