USA Men Announce Roster for Three-Game Series with Italy

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

HUNTINGTON BEAC, Calif. – USA Men’s National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced the roster of athletes set to compete for Team USA in a three-game series against Italy in Southern California. The action starts tonight at Foothill High School (Tustin, CA) at 7pm pt before moving to Chapman University (Orange, CA) on December 29 at 4pm pt and then closing at JSerra High School (San Juan Capistrano, CA) on December 31 at 11am pt. Tickets for all three matches are on-sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.

Coach Udovicic will select a lineup from the athletes below to compete in each game. Olympians Ben Hallock(Westlake Village, CA/Stanford/LA Premier), Alex Obert (Loomis, CA/Pacific/NYAC), Jesse Smith (Coronado, CA/Pepperdine/NYAC), Alex Bowen (Santee, CA/Stanford/NYAC) and Luca Cupido (Santa Margherita, Italy/California/Olympic Club) highlight the group of athletes chosen for competition.

All three matches will air LIVE on Eleven Sports and at YouTube.com/USAWP. Eleven Sports is available on DirectTV, Verizon Fios and ATT U-Verse, for more information on the channel, click here.

USA Men’s National Team Roster – 2018 Italy Exhibition Series

Drew Holland (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Olympic Club)

Alex Wolf (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Bruin)

Jack Turner (Fremont, CA/UC San Diego/Sunset San Diego)

Ben Hallock (Westlake Village, CA/Stanford/LA Premier)

Alex Obert (Loomis, CA/Pacific/NYAC)

Duncan Lynde (Laguna Beach, CA/Long Beach State/SET)

Chancellor Ramirez (Pasadena, CA/UCLA/NYAC)

Dylan Woodhead (San Anselmo, CA/Stanford/Stanford WPF)

Kyle Trush (Newport Beach, CA/UC Irvine/Newport WPF)

Jesse Smith (Coronado, CA/Pepperdine/NYAC)

Jake Ehrhardt (Camarillo, CA/USC/Pride Water Polo Club)

Alex Bowen (Santee, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Max Irving (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/NYAC)

Ash Molthen (Buena Park, CA/UCLA/North Irvine WPC)

Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara Premier)

Chase Travisano (Glendora, CA/UCLA/Foothill WPC)

Luca Cupido (Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy/California/Olympic Club)

Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles, CA/California/LA Premier)

Hannes Daube (Long Beach, CA/USC/North Irvine WPC)

Marko Vavic (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA/USC/Trojan)

Ben Stevenson (Reno, NV/Pacific/Alumni)