USA Diving Seeks Host City For 2024 Olympic Trials

Courtesy: USA Diving

USA Diving announced Monday, May 2 that they are requesting proposals from interested venues for the 2024 Olympic Team Trials-Diving. The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving is considered one of the premier events in Olympic Sports and will select the 2024 Olympic Team.

The event, which will take place in June over eight consecutive competition days, is projected to bring approximately 7,500 in room nights to the host city. Diving is one of only four summer sports in the United States that broadcasts their Olympic Trials. This event brings your city the opportunity to host divers, families, friends and fans, and expands your national exposure via TV and internet programming and digital rights holders, including NBC and the U.S Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

USA Diving’s objective for the event is to stage the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Diving in a first-rate venue befitting the caliber of the event. As such, we will evaluate the venue on functional capabilities and locational suitability.

Timeline for Bidding Process:

June 1, 2022- Deadline for submitting Letter of Intent

July 1, 2022- USA Diving will notify final site candidates and request submission of Bid Applications

September 1, 2022 – Bid Applications Deadline

October 1-December 1, 2022 – USA Diving will conduct site visits with finalist cities

January 5, 2023- Location of 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials- Diving is awarded

To review the entire RFP and host city requirements, please visit here.