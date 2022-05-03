Daily Swim Coach Workout #644

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday [4/21/22]
C3/W1
[9 Leagues/16 CIF Finals]
Perspective: get to not have to/connect to joy of racing/ train connected to Race Plans! Practice Positive Mindset!
8×75 [2 fr drop stroke by 25/2 fr drop brewth by 25/ 2bk-fr-bk/ 2 br-fr-br all long smooth @1:15]
short finz 20×50 k/s [4ea RIMO/ 4 fr]@:40/:45
all strong, fast turns!
Mid Race:
6×25 pullouts or shooter o=g1 streamline and dpc! e=build to max @:45
4x
150 free highest level tech, count @2:00
50 Fast @Inspired Back End ch @:50
6×25 buoy @ ankle core connection @:45
Broken 300 [choice :[email protected]’s]
6×25 Meditative g1 o=dr e=sw @:45
8×50 [[email protected] end 200 goal split +:03/[email protected]:10]
6×25 sc into dr into sw meditative! @:45
10×100 [o=mod fr e=alt front and back end 200PP] @ 1:40
100 ez rebuild
1×200 broken from blocks choice
6×50 wd (or wd with time)
Short/Long
Race specificity, connected to races and paces!
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
