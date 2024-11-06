UNLV Women Edge Out BYU, Cougar Men Topple Rebels

BYU vs UNLV

November 2, 2024

Provo, Utah

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

PROVO, Utah (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV women’s swimming and diving team won their road dual meet at BYU, 162-138, while the Rebel men fell, 173-128, on Saturday at Richards Building Pool.

In total, the Rebels combined to win 15 events, with 10 of those coming from the women’s squad and five coming from the men’s group.

THE RUNDOWN – WOMEN:

– Sophomore Ava Olson enjoyed a perfect weekend in the 1000 free, claiming a winning time of 10:12.52. Additionally, junior Ashley Hughes posted a third-place finish in the event (10:29.48).

– In a 1-2-3-4 sweep of the 200 free, junior Erika Carlson claimed the win (1:48.86), senior Gina Miller came in second (1:49.33) along with junior Marta Klimek in third (1:50.74). Senior Bridget Sullivan rounded out the group in fourth (1:51. 36) as she exhibitioned the event.

– Taking the top two spots in the 100 back, sophomore Dominika Trentkiewicz earned the victory with a time of 54.43 and freshman Halayna Montrichard followed in second (55.87).

– Carlson took her second victory of the day in the 100 free, touching the wall in a time of 50.30. Adding a top-3 finish in the event was Sullivan coming in third (50.86).

– More individual wins came from Miller in the 500 free (4:55.39) and Freshman Lauren Palacios in the 200 fly (2:04.11).

– Freshman Grace Wharton claimed a first-place finish in the 200 back (1:59.44) and Montrichard took second (2:01.12).

– In her third victory of the meet, Carlson won in the 200 IM marking a time of 2:02.05 and Wharton hauled in a third-place time of 2:02.94.

– In the one-meter competition, senior Vika Yanovska earned the victory with a score of 275.18. Additionally, she placed third in the 3-meter dive (285.45).

– The Scarlet & Gray 400 free relay ‘A’ team of Sullivan, junior Averi Webb , senior Pilar Cohen and Carlson combined for a first-place time of 3:22.35.

– In the 50 free, Sullivan (23.31) and Cohen (23.33) placed second and third, respectively.

– The Rebels added two top three finishes in the 100 fly, Palacios (55.89) and Webb (56.08) placed second and third, respectively.

– The Rebels’ 200 medley relay ‘A’ team of Trentkiewicz, senior Heather Gardner , Webb and Cohen put up a second-place finish (1:42.14) and the ‘B’ squad of Montrichard, sophomore Viola Teglassy , Palacios and Miller followed closely behind in third 1:43.17.

THE RUNDOWN – MEN:

– Starting the day strong, the 200 medley relay ‘A’ team claimed a victory. The squad of sophomore Wikus Potgieter , senior Adnan Beji , redshirt freshman Emil Perez and senior Daniel Nicusan posted a winning time of 1:26.87.

– In a 1-2 sweep of the 100 breast, Nicusan took first, reaching the wall in 55.22 while Beji swam a second-place time of 53.78.

– Sophomore Alex Vazquez dominated the men’s diving events, placing first in the 1-meter dive (328.43) and on the 3-meter springboard (392.40).

– Nicusan completed the day’s breastroke sweep, adding another victory in the 200 breast (1:57.58) with Beji placing third (1:59.55).

– In the 1000 free, sophomore Hayden Lambert placed second (9:28.76) and freshman Caleb Manning placed third (9:36.86).

– Perez posted multiple second-place finishes in the 100 free (44.55) and in the 100 fly (48.03).

– Rebels that also contributed second-place finishes were Potgieter in the 100 back (48.44), junior Ian Belflower in the 200 fly (1:46.60) and sophomore Tatsuki Inoue in the 200 back (1:47.57).

– Adding multiple top-3 finishes, senior Cooper Kiel placed second in the 200 IM (1:48.43) and third (1:38.07) in the 200 free.

– In the 500 free, placing second was Manning (4:33.31) and behind him was Lambert in third (4:35.80).

– Senior Dima Tereshchenko added multiple top-3 finishes, taking second in the 3-meter dive (307.20) and third on the 1-meter board (322.35).

QUOTABLE: “I’m really proud of all the great racing this weekend. Our women really stepped up and showed some grit beating a Big 12 school. The men need to work on winning more of those close races. If a few second places flip to first it could have changed the outcome of the meet. For both teams, we’ve got to get back to work to prepare for midseason competition.”

-UNLV Head Coach Pat Ota

UP NEXT: The UNLV men’s and women’s diving teams will head up to the Golden State for the Trojan Diving Invitational hosted by USC on Fri-Sun, Nov. 22-24 at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. On the swimming side, the Scarlet & Gray returns to competition next month at the Minnesota Invitational being held from December 4-6.

Courtesy: BYU Athletics

PROVO, Utah — BYU women’s swim and dive fell to UNLV 162-138 in a dual meet on Saturday afternoon at the Richards Building Pool.

“I am so proud of our athletes today and the aggressive way that they raced,” said BYU head swim and dive coach Tamber McAllister. “This was our last chance to fine tune race strategies before our mid season competition and so many of our incoming freshmen stepped it up big time.”

The Cougars totaled seven event wins on the day with Mackenzie Miller Lung the team’s top-scorer with 18 points. Halli Williams posted 13 points followed by 11 a-piece from Sarah Eliason and Lucy Warnick.

Miller Lung swept the women’s breaststroke events with a 1:00.99 in the 100 and 2:13.09 in the 200. The junior from Clovis, California now has five event wins through three meets this season.

With Miller Lung leading the way, BYU dominated the top three spots in the 100 breast as Warnick and Abi Furqueron finished second and third, respectively. Warnick’s 1:02.65 was also good for No. 10 all-time in the program’s 100 breast records.

The Cougars again controlled the 200 breast with Miller Lung followed by Jasmine Anderson in second and Warnick in third. Anderson cut 6.6 seconds off her previous season best to go 2:14.15 and notch her place at fourth-fastest in program history. Warnick shaved six seconds off her previous season best to reach 2:15.18 and No. 7 all-time at BYU. The Las Vegas, Nevada native finished the day strong as well with a second-place and season-best 2:02.75 in the 200 individual medley.

Eliason clocked 54.10 to win the 100 fly nearly two seconds ahead of UNLV’s Lauren Palacios and jump to No. 5 all-time at BYU. The freshman from Rockville, Maryland now has three individual event wins in as many collegiate meets.

Williams’ 13 points came with a win in the 50 free and runner-up spot in the 100 free. The senior from Houston, Texas clocked 23.08 to take the 50 free and 50.60 in the 100.

The BYU women’s relay teams posted a win in the 200 medley and second-place finish in the 400 free. Katya Hulse, Miller Lung, Eliason and Williams partnered for a 1:40.25 in the 200 medley while Haylee Tiffany, Victoria Schreiber, Eliason and Williams went 3:24.31 in the 400 free.

Alexia Jackson Hansen and Brooklyn Larson Clouse put on BYU women’s diving’s top performances of the day. Jackson Hansen won the 3-meter competition at 297.30 with Larson Clouse in second at 295.88. The Cougar tandem finished two-three on 1-meter at 262.43 and 259.58, respectively.

“I saw a lot of improvement from the whole team today,” said BYU head diving coach Tyce Routson. “Some of our athletes are healthy again, and that gave us added enthusiasm and energy as a team.”

After two weeks off, BYU women’s swimming is back in action at the Texas Invite in Austin, Texas Nov. 20-22. While the swimmers are in Austin, BYU women’s divers will compete at the SMU Invite in Dallas, Texas Nov. 21-23.

PROVO, Utah — Tanner Nelson tallied 27 points on three event wins as BYU men’s swim and dive raced by UNLV 173-127 on Saturday afternoon at the Richards Building Pool.

“I am so proud of our athletes today and the aggressive way that they raced,” said BYU head swim and dive coach Tamber McAllister. “This was our last chance to fine tune race strategies before our mid-season competition and we had so many incoming freshmen and returned missionaries step up big time.”

The Cougars combined for 11 event wins, four new school top-10 times and three new pool records. Following Nelson in the Cougars’ point scoring was Darwin Anderson and Max Kleinman with 18 a-piece, Joshua Reed’s 17 and 12 from both Luigi Riva and Jacob Ballard.

Nelson started the day strong as he broke his own pool record and notched a new collegiate personal best with a 1:36.18 in the 200 free. In the 200 back, Nelson clocked 1:47.26 to win and surpass Gary Tann (2001) for No. 10 all-time at BYU. Nelson’s final individual victory of the meet came in a 1:47.36 200 individual medley performance. To close the day, Nelson anchored the BYU 400 free relay squad to a 2:56.39 win. Diego Camacho Salgado, Reed and Riva swam in spots one through three.

Just three meets into his first season back from a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nelson has already tallied seven individual event wins.

Kleinman, another recently returned missionary, continued his strong start to the season with wins in the 100 back and 100 fly. The freshman from Gilbert, Arizona clocked 47.78 in the 100 back, good for No. 6 all-time at BYU. Kleinman then went 47.04 to win the 100 fly and surpass Jorge Azevedo (2008) for the program’s fifth-fastest 100 fly time. Despite his relay squad finishing second, Kleinman posted a 100 free pool record 43.74 in the 400 free relay leadoff.

Anderson joined Nelson and Kleinman as the Cougars’ third swimmer with multiple individual wins on Saturday. The junior from Rock Springs, Wyoming dominated the distance events with a 9:25.68 win in the 1000 free and 4:32.54 in the 500. Anderson’s 9:25.68 repealed the previous pool record of 9:28.70 set by Utah’s Tyler Klawiter in 2020.

Reed tallied 17 points with a first-place finish in the 100 free along with runner-up spots in the 200 and 50 free. The sophomore sprinter clocked 44.41 in the 100, then 1:37.76 in the 200 and 20.48 for second in the 50.

Riva recorded the Cougars’ 10th individual win as he clocked 20.26 in the 50 free. Nathaniel Eliason finished third at 20.51 to give BYU a sweep of the top three spots in the race.

Ballard went 1:46.09 to win the 200 fly and jump to No. 4 all-time at BYU.

Chase Hindmarsh and Martí Llop were the Cougars’ top finishers in both men’s diving events. Hindmarsh took second on 1-meter at 327.60 while Llop scored 300.45 and finished fourth. The duo finished third and fourth on 3-meter with scores of 303.53 and 281.85, respectively.

“I saw a lot of improvement from the whole team today,” said BYU head diving coach Tyce Routson. “Some of our athletes are healthy again, and that gave us added enthusiasm and energy as a team.”

After two weeks off, BYU women’s swimming is back in action at the Texas Invite in Austin, Texas Nov. 20-22. While the swimmers are in Austin, BYU women’s divers will compete at the SMU Invite in Dallas, Texas Nov. 21-23.