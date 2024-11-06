Georgetown Men Battle To 150-133 Win Over NJIT

Georgetown vs NJIT (Men)

November 2, 2024

Washington, D.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Georgetown Athletics

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University’s men’s swimming & diving team captured a 150-133 victory over NJIT at McCarthy Pool on Saturday afternoon.

ON THE RECORD

“The men had great energy after a tough week of practice. I was really happy with how we finished our races. As always, our divers carried us as well. They have been getting better each week.” – Head Coach Jack Leavitt on today’s meet.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

The men started off the afternoon with a win in the 400 medley relay. Ryan Mathis , Bailey De Luise , Troy Keen and Owen Watkins earned first with a time of 3:26.88

, , and earned first with a time of 3:26.88 Jack Januario captured first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:39.68.

captured first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:39.68. In the 200 free Conor Jellig placed first with a time of 1:42.78.

placed first with a time of 1:42.78. De Luise and Nick Pezzella went first and second in the 100 breaststroke with times of 56.13 and 58.20, respectively.

went first and second in the 100 breaststroke with times of 56.13 and 58.20, respectively. In the 200 butterfly, Gabe Gonda captured first with a time of 1:53.17.

Watkins took first in the 50 free (21.10) and the 100 free (47.13).

The Hoyas swept the podium in the 1m dive with Nicolas Santiago finishing in first, Brendan Hodgens in second and Thomas Carpinelli in third.

in second and in third. In the 200 backstroke, Davis Dunham took first with a time of 1:54.14

took first with a time of 1:54.14 De Luise earned first in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:07.60.

Courtesy: NJIT Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NJIT swimming and diving team (1-2) lost to Georgetown (4-0), 150-133, on Saturday afternoon at McCarthy Pool.

Sam Deemer secured his third victory of the weekend, winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.03. He also won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:08.85 and claimed second in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.60.

Borys Endle was edged out in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:07.72, finishing just 0.12 seconds behind the winner. He also finished second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:11.04.

Ilias El Fallaki (4:40.72) and Adam Mekrami (4:48.85) secured first and second place in the 500-yard freestyle for the second straight meet. El Fallaki also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.68, while Mekrami claimed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle, posting a time of 9:44.88.

Pawel Drzymala won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.23, and Aiden Ban won the 3-meter dive with a score of 263.78.

NJIT claimed the title for the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Tanish Chhabra , Matthew Piacentini , Aidan Blackmon , and Vincent Coppola winning the event in 1:26.29.

NEXT UP

NJIT comes back to Newark for a dual meet against Marist on Friday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the WEC.