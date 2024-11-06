Georgetown Men Battle To 150-133 Win Over NJIT

Georgetown vs NJIT (Men)
- November 2, 2024
- Washington, D.C.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: Georgetown Athletics
WASHINGTON – Georgetown University’s men’s swimming & diving team captured a 150-133 victory over NJIT at McCarthy Pool on Saturday afternoon.
ON THE RECORD
“The men had great energy after a tough week of practice. I was really happy with how we finished our races. As always, our divers carried us as well. They have been getting better each week.” – Head Coach Jack Leavitt on today’s meet.
MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS
- The men started off the afternoon with a win in the 400 medley relay. Ryan Mathis, Bailey De Luise, Troy Keen and Owen Watkins earned first with a time of 3:26.88
- Jack Januario captured first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:39.68.
- In the 200 free Conor Jellig placed first with a time of 1:42.78.
- De Luise and Nick Pezzella went first and second in the 100 breaststroke with times of 56.13 and 58.20, respectively.
- In the 200 butterfly, Gabe Gonda captured first with a time of 1:53.17.
- Watkins took first in the 50 free (21.10) and the 100 free (47.13).
- The Hoyas swept the podium in the 1m dive with Nicolas Santiago finishing in first, Brendan Hodgens in second and Thomas Carpinelli in third.
- In the 200 backstroke, Davis Dunham took first with a time of 1:54.14
- De Luise earned first in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:07.60.
Courtesy: NJIT Athletics
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NJIT swimming and diving team (1-2) lost to Georgetown (4-0), 150-133, on Saturday afternoon at McCarthy Pool.
Sam Deemer secured his third victory of the weekend, winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.03. He also won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:08.85 and claimed second in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.60.
Borys Endle was edged out in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:07.72, finishing just 0.12 seconds behind the winner. He also finished second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:11.04.
Ilias El Fallaki (4:40.72) and Adam Mekrami (4:48.85) secured first and second place in the 500-yard freestyle for the second straight meet. El Fallaki also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.68, while Mekrami claimed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle, posting a time of 9:44.88.
Pawel Drzymala won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.23, and Aiden Ban won the 3-meter dive with a score of 263.78.
NJIT claimed the title for the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Tanish Chhabra, Matthew Piacentini, Aidan Blackmon, and Vincent Coppola winning the event in 1:26.29.
NEXT UP
NJIT comes back to Newark for a dual meet against Marist on Friday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the WEC.