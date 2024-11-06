Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Delaware Downs Towson In CAA Matchup

Towson vs Delaware

  • November 2, 2024
  • Newark, Del.
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results

Courtesy: Delaware Athletics

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women’s swimming & diving program captured its first Coastal Athletic Association dual meet victory today against Towson on Saturday at the Rawstorm Nauditorium.

With the win, the Blue Hens overall record improves to 2-2 in dual meets and are 1-0 at home.

ZONE CUT
Alex Pastris earned an NCAA Diving Zone Cut in the 1-meter dive with a score of 270.23. She finished second in the event

RESULTS

The following athletes finished first in their respective events:

UP NEXT
The Blue Hens travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to compete in the Bison Invitational from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men’s swimming & diving program captured its first Coastal Athletic Association dual meet victory today against Towson on Saturday at the Rawstorm Nauditorium.

With the win, the Blue Hens overall record improves to 2-2 in dual meets and are 1-0 at home.

ZONE CUT

  • John Furner earned an NCAA Zone in the 3-meter dive with a score of 330.38. He placed first in the event.

RESULTS

The following athletes finished first in their respective events:

UP NEXT
The Blue Hens travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to compete in the Bison Invitational from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

TOWSON, Md. – The Towson University Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving teams visited the Delaware Blue Hens for a CAA dual meet on Saturday. The Tiger Women lost 117-183, and the men lost 71-229.

Records:

  • Towson Women: 3-1
  • Delaware Women: 2-2

 

  • Towson Men: 2-1-1
  • Delaware Men: 2-2

How it Happened:
For the Women:

For the Men:

Next Up:
The Tigers are back in action in two weeks, when they enter the Patriot Invitational. The three-day tournament begins Friday, November 15.

0
