Delaware Downs Towson In CAA Matchup

Towson vs Delaware

November 2, 2024

Newark, Del.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Delaware Athletics

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women’s swimming & diving program captured its first Coastal Athletic Association dual meet victory today against Towson on Saturday at the Rawstorm Nauditorium.

With the win, the Blue Hens overall record improves to 2-2 in dual meets and are 1-0 at home.

ZONE CUT

Alex Pastris earned an NCAA Diving Zone Cut in the 1-meter dive with a score of 270.23. She finished second in the event

RESULTS

The following athletes finished first in their respective events:

The 200 medley relay team of Angelica Ragazzoni , Mania Tasakou , Victoria Novinskiy , Garrity Ford with a time of 1:45.26

Ragazzoni in the 100 back at 55.81 and 200 back at 2:02.00

Tasakou in the 100 breast at 1:04.16 and 200 back at 2:22.88

Novinskiy in the 200 fly at 2:05.70, 100 fly at 57.53 and 200 IM at 2:07.57

Ford in the 50 free at 23.88 and 100 free at 52.17

Alex Pastris in the 3-meter dive at 293.70

Lauren Hartel at 5:05.07 in the 500 free

The 400 free relay team of Ford, Ragazzoni, Elishka Hajek and Olivia Willemsen at 3:30.62

UP NEXT

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men’s swimming & diving program captured its first Coastal Athletic Association dual meet victory today against Towson on Saturday at the Rawstorm Nauditorium.

With the win, the Blue Hens overall record improves to 2-2 in dual meets and are 1-0 at home.

ZONE CUT

John Furner earned an NCAA Zone in the 3-meter dive with a score of 330.38. He placed first in the event.

RESULTS

The following athletes finished first in their respective events:

UP NEXT

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

TOWSON, Md. – The Towson University Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving teams visited the Delaware Blue Hens for a CAA dual meet on Saturday. The Tiger Women lost 117-183, and the men lost 71-229.

Records:

Towson Women: 3-1

Delaware Women: 2-2

Towson Men: 2-1-1

Delaware Men: 2-2

How it Happened:

For the Women:

For the Men:

Anthony Mortellite finished second in the 1000 free with a time of 9:33.37.

Geoffrey Cradock placed second in the 100 breast with a time of 58.15.

Kirill Pankov (2:08.94) took second place in the 200 breast.

(2:08.94) took second place in the 200 breast. Mortellite won the 500 free with a time of 4:38.24.

The team of Stephen McDonald , Daniel McLaughlin , Mortellite, and Luke Schwar finished second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:05.85.

Next Up:

The Tigers are back in action in two weeks, when they enter the Patriot Invitational. The three-day tournament begins Friday, November 15.