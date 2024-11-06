Delaware Downs Towson In CAA Matchup

Towson vs Delaware
- November 2, 2024
- Newark, Del.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: Delaware Athletics
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women’s swimming & diving program captured its first Coastal Athletic Association dual meet victory today against Towson on Saturday at the Rawstorm Nauditorium.
With the win, the Blue Hens overall record improves to 2-2 in dual meets and are 1-0 at home.
ZONE CUT
Alex Pastris earned an NCAA Diving Zone Cut in the 1-meter dive with a score of 270.23. She finished second in the event
RESULTS
The following athletes finished first in their respective events:
- The 200 medley relay team of Angelica Ragazzoni, Mania Tasakou, Victoria Novinskiy, Garrity Ford with a time of 1:45.26
- Ragazzoni in the 100 back at 55.81 and 200 back at 2:02.00
- Tasakou in the 100 breast at 1:04.16 and 200 back at 2:22.88
- Novinskiy in the 200 fly at 2:05.70, 100 fly at 57.53 and 200 IM at 2:07.57
- Ford in the 50 free at 23.88 and 100 free at 52.17
- Alex Pastris in the 3-meter dive at 293.70
- Lauren Hartel at 5:05.07 in the 500 free
- The 400 free relay team of Ford, Ragazzoni, Elishka Hajek and Olivia Willemsen at 3:30.62
UP NEXT
The Blue Hens travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to compete in the Bison Invitational from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men’s swimming & diving program captured its first Coastal Athletic Association dual meet victory today against Towson on Saturday at the Rawstorm Nauditorium.
With the win, the Blue Hens overall record improves to 2-2 in dual meets and are 1-0 at home.
ZONE CUT
- John Furner earned an NCAA Zone in the 3-meter dive with a score of 330.38. He placed first in the event.
RESULTS
The following athletes finished first in their respective events:
- The 200 medley relay team of Gavin Currie, Toni Sabev, Kade Snyder and Matvei Namakonov with a time of 1:29.60
- Dylan Smolders in the 1000 free at 9:31.99 and 200 IM at 1:55.08
- Addison Collins in the 200 free at 1:40.97
- Currie in the 100 back at 49.53 and 200 back at 1:48.14
- Sabev in the 100 breast at 57.86 and 200 breast at 2:05.82
- Kevin Siegfried placed first in the 1-meter dive with a score of 307.50
- Charles Henage in the 200 fly at 1:53.75
- Namakonov in the 50 free at 20.84 and 100 free at 45.88
- Snyder in the 100 fly at 50.57
- The men’s 400 freestyle relay team of Namakonov, Luke Rautzhan, James Haney and Collins at 3:01.80
UP NEXT
The Blue Hens travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to compete in the Bison Invitational from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.
Courtesy: Towson Athletics
TOWSON, Md. – The Towson University Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving teams visited the Delaware Blue Hens for a CAA dual meet on Saturday. The Tiger Women lost 117-183, and the men lost 71-229.
Records:
- Towson Women: 3-1
- Delaware Women: 2-2
- Towson Men: 2-1-1
- Delaware Men: 2-2
How it Happened:
For the Women:
- Shannon Parrau won the 1 meter dive with a score of 282.30, she also placed second in the 3 meter dive with a score of 292.20.
- Bridget Thomas (10:43.33) and Danielle McCarthy (10:47.78) took the top two spots in the 1000 Free.
- Addie Scott won the 200 Free with a time of 1:52.79.
- Claire Ryland (24.01) and Marissa Kleckner (24.10) finished second and third in the 50 free.
- Tiffany Matulis (1:07.83) and Tink Tompkins (1:07.89) took second and third respectively in the 100 breast.
- Laura Gaffney placed second in the 200 fly with a time of 2:08.60.
- Sophia Cerimele took second place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.27.
- The team of Bjartey Gudmundsottir, Scott, Kleckner, and Ryland finished second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:33.32.
For the Men:
- Anthony Mortellite finished second in the 1000 free with a time of 9:33.37.
- Geoffrey Cradock placed second in the 100 breast with a time of 58.15.
- Kirill Pankov (2:08.94) took second place in the 200 breast.
- Mortellite won the 500 free with a time of 4:38.24.
- The team of Stephen McDonald, Daniel McLaughlin, Mortellite, and Luke Schwar finished second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:05.85.
Next Up:
The Tigers are back in action in two weeks, when they enter the Patriot Invitational. The three-day tournament begins Friday, November 15.