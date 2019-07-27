Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

United States Wins 5 of 6 Golds on Day 7 to Grow Worlds Medal Table Lead

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 medal events included the women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 50 freestyle, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke, women’s 800 freestyle, and the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay.

Rumors of the United States’ demise have been greatly exaggerated, as the U.S. has come roaring back on the medal table of the past two finals sessions, and took gold in five of six opportunities Saturday night.

Of course, American Caeleb Dressel alone tallied three golds on the penultimate night of racing, winning the 50 free, 100 fly, and 4×100 mixed free relay (along with Mallory Comerford, Simone Manuel and Zach Apple). Seventeen-year-old Regan Smith, the newly-minted world record holder, won the 200 back, and Katie Ledecky returned from illness to grind out an 800 win.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom picked up the final gold up for grabs Saturday, winning her third-straight 50 fly world title.

DAY 7 MEDAL TABLE:

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL Rank by Total
1 United States 11 6 5 22 1
2 Australia 5 8 4 17 2
3 Russia 3 6 3 12 3
4 China 3 1 2 6 5 (tie)
5 Italy 3 1 2 6 5 (tie)
6 Hungary 3 0 0 3 8 (tie)
7 Great Britain 2 1 3 6 5 (tie)
8 Canada 2 0 5 7 4
9 Japan 1 2 1 4 7
10 Brazil 0 3 2 5 6
12 South Africa 0 1 2 3 8 (tie)
11 Sweden 0 1 2 3 8 (tie)
13 (tie) Germany 0 1 0 1 10 (tie)
13 (tie) Greece 0 1 0 1 10 (tie)
13 (tie) Netherlands 0 1 0 1 10 (tie)
13 (tie) Norway 0 1 0 1 10 (tie)
13 (tie) Switzerland 0 1 0 1 10 (tie)
14 France 0 0 2 2 9
15 Egypt 0 0 1 1 10 (tie)
TOTALS 33 35 34 102

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Myshkin

Dont forget to add Sarah’s gold to the table

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
DBSwims

Let it be known that Dressel could have been the first person to win 8 gold medals at a world championships but Manuel messed it up in the mixed medley.🤦‍♂️

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

Ian Crocker messed it up. Simone simply had just an okay swim.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Wondering

Doubling up the Aussies on golds

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!