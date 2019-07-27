United States Wins 5 of 6 Golds on Day 7 to Grow Worlds Medal Table Lead

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Day 7 medal events included the women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 50 freestyle, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke, women’s 800 freestyle, and the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay.
Rumors of the United States’ demise have been greatly exaggerated, as the U.S. has come roaring back on the medal table of the past two finals sessions, and took gold in five of six opportunities Saturday night.
Of course, American Caeleb Dressel alone tallied three golds on the penultimate night of racing, winning the 50 free, 100 fly, and 4×100 mixed free relay (along with Mallory Comerford, Simone Manuel and Zach Apple). Seventeen-year-old Regan Smith, the newly-minted world record holder, won the 200 back, and Katie Ledecky returned from illness to grind out an 800 win.
Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom picked up the final gold up for grabs Saturday, winning her third-straight 50 fly world title.
DAY 7 MEDAL TABLE:
|RANK
|COUNTRY
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|Rank by Total
|1
|United States
|11
|6
|5
|22
|1
|2
|Australia
|5
|8
|4
|17
|2
|3
|Russia
|3
|6
|3
|12
|3
|4
|China
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5 (tie)
|5
|Italy
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5 (tie)
|6
|Hungary
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8 (tie)
|7
|Great Britain
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5 (tie)
|8
|Canada
|2
|0
|5
|7
|4
|9
|Japan
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|10
|Brazil
|0
|3
|2
|5
|6
|12
|South Africa
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8 (tie)
|11
|Sweden
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8 (tie)
|13 (tie)
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10 (tie)
|13 (tie)
|Greece
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10 (tie)
|13 (tie)
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10 (tie)
|13 (tie)
|Norway
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10 (tie)
|13 (tie)
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10 (tie)
|14
|France
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|15
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10 (tie)
|TOTALS
|33
|35
|34
|102
Dont forget to add Sarah’s gold to the table
Let it be known that Dressel could have been the first person to win 8 gold medals at a world championships but Manuel messed it up in the mixed medley.🤦♂️
Ian Crocker messed it up. Simone simply had just an okay swim.
Doubling up the Aussies on golds