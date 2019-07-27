New Zealand Turns To Clareburt With Hopes Of First 2019 Worlds Finalist

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The nation of New Zealand is still seeking its first World Championships finalist here in Gwangju, with perhaps the nation’s most likely candidate racing in tomorrow’s heats of the men’s 400m IM.

20-year-old Lewis Clareburt enters these Championships as the 11th seeded swimmer, carrying a lifetime best and Kiwi National Record of 4:14.27. Clareburt took bronze while competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a competition to which his name was added at the last minute. The teen performed impressively under pressure to land on the podium, as well as follow-up with the NR for 5th at last year’s Pan Pacs.

In additional to Clareburt, there are certainly signs of life coming from the Oceanic nation in other areas, such as 15-year-old Erika Fairweather‘s 400m free National Record at Trials and her sub-1:59 2free here. She was also a member of the women’s 4x200m free relay, which hit a new National Record en route to qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by finishing 10th overall after the heats.

16-year-old Michael Pickett was in the pool here as well, producing a time of 22.59 for 38th place at such a young age. The man has been as quick as 22.34, with his career just getting started.

Oceanic Swimming Medals Through Day 7:

