UNC Ready To Make Waves In The Fight Against Cancer

The North Carolina swimming and diving team is preparing to make a splash this season in the pool and on the boards. But first, the program will make waves in the fight against cancer.

The Tar Heels are hosting their third annual Swim Across America event on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill. The Carolina community will gather to honor survivors and remember loved ones while raising funds for the swim’s local beneficiary, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

An innovator and leader in giving hope to those fighting cancer, Swim Across America raises money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related events. More than 150 Olympians support Swim Across America, including Kate Douglass, Michael Phelps, Elizabeth Beisel, Missy Franklin, Gretchen Walsh, Ryan Lochte, and many more.

Mark Gangloff, two-time Olympic gold medalist and current head coach at North Carolina, is also an avid supporter of Swim Across America. He and his staff have been instrumental in the event’s success in Chapel Hill.

“I’m incredibly excited to host the Carolina Swim Across America event at Koury Natatorium,” said Gangloff, who has been at the helm of the Tar Heels’ program since 2019. “This event brings our community together for a truly meaningful cause, uniting swimmers, families and supporters in the fight against cancer. This event also supports UNC doctors on the cutting edge of cancer research, which makes it even more impactful as we contribute to life-saving advancements.”

UNC junior Michelle Morgan shares Gangloff’s sentiment regarding the impact Swim Across America has in the Chapel Hill community and beyond.

“Swim Across America is one of my favorite events that the team participates in every year,” said Morgan. “It means so much to our team, especially because so many members of our community have been affected by cancer. Hosting an event like this is such a small act but it means so much to so many people and I know we’re all just grateful that we can be a part of something so amazing.”

The 2024 edition of Swim Across America will take on an extra special meaning for the Carolina community. This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Eric Montross (1971-2023), a Tar Heel legend who succumbed to cancer at the age of 52.

Montross was a beloved member of the North Carolina men’s basketball team from 1990-94. A first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics, he played eight seasons in the NBA and then was the analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons until he stepped away from the microphone last year. He also was the senior major gifts director at the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of Carolina Athletics.

“It’s especially meaningful to be swimming in honor of Tar Heel legend Eric Montross, whose generous spirit and unwavering support has touched us all,” said Gangloff.

While this event is dedicated to Montross, those participating in Swim Across America will also be swimming for family members, friends and other loved ones who have been impacted by cancer.

“A few years ago, my grandfather passed away from cancer,” said UNC senior Walker Davis. “I see Swim Across America as an opportunity for me to help support others who are going through the same thing he did, and hopefully give them a better chance at winning their battle.”

For some participants, Swim Across America is personal.

Sue Walsh, a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team, World Championship medalist and 10-time national champion at UNC, holds Swim Across America close to her heart. She was diagnosed with colon cancer six years ago, and her mother lost her fight to melanoma in 2010.

Walsh has quickly become Swim Across America – Carolina’s top fundraiser, raising almost $100,000 since the event’s inception in 2022. She has already raised nearly $40,000 this year alone.

UNC swimming and diving’s director of operations, Keri Cleary, knows firsthand how the event directly impacts those battling cancer.

A breast cancer survivor, Cleary is an active member of the event’s planning committee who has embraced the community and support Swim Across America provides.

“Swim Across America means so much to me,” said Cleary, who will be swimming in honor of her uncle who passed away from cancer last year. “The last two years, I have seen how this wonderful event directly impacts those with cancer and those who have loved ones with cancer. To me, it’s about getting a community together to do really great things to help support cancer research.”

Founded in 1987, Swim Across America has raised more than $100 million in the fight against cancer.

Since its inaugural event in 2022, Swim Across America – Carolina has raised over $240,000. The Carolina event raised $135,000 in 2023, and has nearly reached its $100,000 goal this year.

In addition to raising funds for a good cause, Tar Heel student-athletes love the ability to give back to the community in such a meaningful way and feel a sense of pride knowing they are part of something bigger than themselves.

“The most rewarding part of participating in Swim Across America is knowing that I am being given the opportunity to actually make a difference in people’s lives. Another thing that is so rewarding is getting to swim in honor of those who have battled or are currently battling cancer. I love letting people know that we’re always cheering them on and there for them, no matter what stage of the fight they’re in.”

