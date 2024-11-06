UIndy Sets School Records To Roll Past Division I Foes Butler, EIU In Tri-Meet

UIndy vs Eastern Illinois vs Butler

November 2, 2024

Indianapolis, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UIndy Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The UIndy swimming & diving teams welcomed a pair of Division I opponents to the Ruth Lilly Center Saturday and sent them both away with losses. UIndy defeated the women of crosstown Butler and both teams from Eastern Illinois in convincing fashion, with both Kirabo Namutebi and Cedric Buessing resetting their own school records.

FINAL SCORES

Women

# 9 UIndy 226, EIU 54

#9 UIndy 205, Butler 84

Men

#2 UIndy 211, EIU 47

INS & OUTS

The Hounds combined to win all but two of the day’s 32 events, with Namutebi and Buessing accounting for a combined five wins across individual and relay events.

Namutebi outpaced her own school record with a lightning-fast 22.03 in the 50. The A-cut time topped her previous best of 22.08, which was the DII record she set at Nationals last March.

Buessing, meanwhile, posted a 1:42.85 in the 200 back to shave a half-second off his UIndy record. He also won the 200 free, improving his B-cut time with a 1:35.71.

Mihir Ambre managed the year’s first sub-20-second time for a Hounds in the 50 free, posting a 19.91 to set a personal best and hit the NCAA B standard.

Andrea Gomez hit the B-cut time in her first 200 back race of the season. Mattia Rossi improved his B-cut status with a win in the 100 back.

Elias Noe won a pair of individual events, topping the field in the 100 free and the 200 fly.

HOUND BYTES

“We are getting better art performing at our best any given time,” said Head Coach Brent Noble , “and the results produced a fun day.”

UP NEXT

UIndy will now gear up for its mid-season meet, the Denison Invitational. The marquee event is scheduled for Dec. 5-7 in Granville, Ohio.

Courtesy: Butler Athletics

The Butler swim team competed at Valpo and UIndy over the weekend, claiming team wins over three of the four opponents they faced. On Friday night, BU defeated Valpo 178-81 and Lewis 170-89. The following day BU won 184-74 over Eastern Illinois, but took a 203-86 setback to UIndy.

“We had a successful and busy two-day racing weekend,” Head Coach Maurice Stewart stated. “I am pleased to see our improving athleticism, racing confidence and team chemistry that should set us up well for our mid-season high performance invite in the next few weeks.”

On Saturday, BU finished fourth in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:50.32. Leffler swam the back, Schilling took the breast, Hightower-Bend had the fly and Whittaker the free.

Zimner had a strong swim in the 1000 Free for second place (11:02.84). Caitlin Herring added a third place finish for BU (11:13.59).

The 200 Free was a great race for BU with Naylor just missing a BIG EAST qualifying time. The junior still won the event, clocking in at 1:59.64. Tomic was right behind her in second (1:59.90).

The 100 Back was highlighted by Hightower-Bend. She placed fifth at 1:01.19. Olivia McKee was the next swimmer to touch the wall at 1:01.56.

Kate Schilling was the top BU swimmer in the 100 Breast. She placed fourth with a time of 1:07.54 and Ava McGonigle swam to a sixth place finish (1:11.48).

Coach Stewart saw BIG EAST qualifying times in the 200 Fly and 50 Free. Emma Ciesla had the first in the 200 Fly to take third place (2:12.62). Olivia Stotts had the other in the 50 Free (24.92).

Zizi Mateja , Naylor and Herring finished in a pack in the 100 Free. Their times went 54.69, 55.10 and 55.25.

Butler enjoyed three second place finishes in the 200 Back, 200 Breast and 500 Free. Zimner earned second place in the 200 Back with a time of 2:09.10. Schilling took second in the 200 Breast with a time of 2:25.96 and Kayla Wright paced BU in the 500 Free (5:17.58).

The end of the meet was highlighted by CeCe Gerard’s BIG EAST qualifying time in the 100 Fly (59.38) and Kate Schilling’s first-place finish in the 200 IM (2:12.02).

Butler will continue to train over the next two weeks in preparation for the 2024 House of Champions meet on the horizon. IU Indy will host that meet from Nov. 21-23.

Courtesy: EIU Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Eastern Illinois swim team competed in a meet hosted by Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. The men battled UIndy while the women took on Butler in addition to the Greyhounds.

The Panthers collected several podium finishes at the event, including a first-place finish in the men’s 200 medley relay, as Landon Badstibner , Jacob Wienants , Carson Hughes , and Gabe Green combined for a time of 1:28.32.

Meanwhile, the 400 free relay team of Carson Hughes , Sebastian Rosales , Gabe Green , and Spencer Wilson clocked a time of 3:00.63 to grab a silver.

Also on the men’s side, Joseph Wyatt finished third in the 200 fly (1:58.07) while Dismas Dillon secured bronze in the 50 free (20.76).

For the women, Olivia Viele posted a pair of top three finishes, coming in second in the 200 fly with a time of 2:10.70 before finishing third in the 100 fly with a time of 58.57.

The men lost their dual against UIndy by a score of 200-58, while the women fell to UIndy 226-54 and against Butler 184-74.

Next up for the Panthers is the SIU A3 Performance Invite in Carbondale. The event is set to begin on Thursday, November 14th and run through Saturday, November 16th.