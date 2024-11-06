Loyola Sweeps Patriot League Double Dual With Colgate, Lehigh

Loyola vs Colgate vs Lehigh

November 2, 2024

Hamilton, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Loyola Athletics

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Loyola University Maryland men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept its Patriot League competition on Saturday, winning a pair of dual meets against Lehigh and host Colgate.

The women edged the Mountain Hawks, 168-131, and dispatched the Raiders, 201-98, while the men’s team defeated the pair by scores of 213-80 and 237-47, respectively.

Loyola’s men set pool records at Colgate in the 400 medley and 200 freestyle relays, adding to a growing list of records swiped by the Greyhounds this year.

JD Moyer , Michael Gozdan , Hans Van Lierop and Brennan Coyle knocked off a record last set in 2001 by Army West Point with a 400 medley relay time of 3:20.42.

Gozdan, Coyle, Liam Schindler and Henry Mueller later set a 200 freestyle relay record in 1:22.59.

Kelly Bruen , Avery Stimmel , Michela Schultz and Fay Moser opened the meet with a victory for the women in the 400 medley relay, swimming 3:52.59 for a win by more than 1.5 seconds over Lehigh.

CC Leoni had a second-place finish in the opening women’s individual event, going 10:40.36 in the 1,000 freestyle for the Greyhounds; Faith Karr was close behind in third in 10:46.17.

Michela Schultz and Kate O’Brien were then second and third, respectively, in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.33 and 1:58.64. Leoni made an impressive turn to come back in that event and place fifth (1:59.83).

Bruen picked up an individual win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.47, holding off a Lehigh swimmer by 0.41 seconds. Grace Dwyer captured third (1:00.54), and Lauren Lane was fourth (1:00.59).

Stimmel swam 1:05.46 for win by more than a second in the 100 breaststroke. She later won the 100 freestyle in 52.93, leading a one-two-three sweep for the Greyhounds where Moser was second (53.04) and Haley Robinson (53.41) was third; Charley Tulio took fifth in the event in 53.78.

Riley Fried led four Loyola women in the 200 butterfly’s top five, winning in 2:06.44. Julia Mason was second in 2:08.95, and Adrianna Caponiti was fourth in 2:09.60, and Laura Latham took fifth in 2:13.94.

Tulio and Robinson were first and second in the women’s 50 freestyle with times of 23.93 and 24.15, and Moser finished fifth in 24.68.

Cali Fasser finished third in the women’s 1-meter diving with 227.70 points, and she had 231.60 points in the 3-meter event for another third-place finish.

Lauren Lane had the women’s best finish in the 200 backstroke, going 2:07.72 for second. Samantha Yerkes was third (2:09.62), and Grace Dwyer took fifth (2:10.79).

Fried and Noelle Hoffman were third and fourth, respectively, in the women’s 200 breaststroke in2:28.61 and 2:28.75.

Schultz finished third in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.25, while Caponiti was fourth (5:15.73) and Leoni fifth (5:15.81). Schultz then won the 100 butterfly in 57.64, while Mason and Robinson tied for fourth with times of 58.78.

Fried claimed third in the women’s 200 individual medley with a time of 2:11.00, and Mason finished fifth in 2:13.30.

The women’s team of Stimmel, Robinson, Moser and Tulio close the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay, swimming 1:35.57.

Matthew Hughes and Hayden Bartz went one-two in the men’s 1,000 freestyle, swimming 9:43.68 and 9:44.56, respectively.

Tyler Knurek was a winner for the Greyhounds men in the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:42.13, while Jonah Goodman was third (1:43.66).

Moyer had an individual win in the 100 backstroke for the men, touching first in 51.15.

Michael Gozdan (56.56), Zach Eisenmann (57.01) and Coyle (57.58) were first, second and third, respectively in the men’s 100 breaststroke, and Michael Venit picked up fifth in 58.61.

Luke Dwyer (1:53.06), Hayden Bartz (1:56.66) and Mueller (1:57.36) then turned the one-two-three feat in the 200 butterfly for the men’s side.

Sam Hersick and Thomas McCarthy went first and second in the men’s 3-meter event with point totals of 264.80 and 219.05. They then flipped spots with McCarthy scoring 285.45 in the 1-meter for the win, while Hersick scored 272.55 for second.

Schindler and Knurek were second and third in the men’s 50 freestyle, swimming 21.25 and 21.53, respectively, and Van Lierop finished fifth in 21.68.

Mueller won the 100 freestyle for the men in 45.84, and Schindler finished second 46.92.

Moyer scored another win with a victory in the 200 backstroke, finishing first in 1:53.19. Owen Glaser claimed second in 1:54.26, and Sam Voss was third (1:55.74).

Eisenmann and Venit went one-two in the men’s 200 breastroke with times of 2:06.71 and 2:10.44, while Elias Corn and Floyd Conlin were fourth and fifth in 2:11.97 and 2:12.90.

Bartz won the men’s 500 freestyle (4:40.70), just in front of Hughes (4:41.73), Goodman (4:41.83), Alex Plavoukos (4:44.30) and Matthew Gray (4:45.35) for a top-five sweep.

Mueller was a winner for the second time, taking first in the 100 butterfly (50.03). Knurek (50.83), Dwyer (50.87) and Schindler (50.89) were third, fourth and fifth.

Dwyer, Glaser and Conlin finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley, swimming 1:55.98, 1:57.03 and 1:58.64.

Courtesy: Lehigh Athletics

HAMILTON, N.Y . – Lehigh women’s swimming and diving opened up Patriot League competition with a split against Colgate and Loyola as the Mountain Hawks defeated the Raiders 185-114 while suffering a 168-131 loss to the Greyhounds at Lineberry Natatorium. Lehigh is now 4-1 (1-1 PL).



Lehigh captured seven first-place finishes on Saturday. Junior Mairin Ludwig continued her dominance, placing first in all three individual events. Ludwig won the 1000-yard freestyle (10:32.56), the 500-yard freestyle (5:07.61) and the 200-yard IM (2:08.09).



Junior Willa Werwaiss also had another outstanding performance, winning both the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.49) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:02.41).



The divers continued to shine as senior Sarah Gill took home first place in the one-meter dive with 252.35 points while first-year Kate Whitaker came in first in the three-meter dive with 243.45 points.



Junior Cailtin Deitch and first-year Clara Moschella tied each other for a second-place mark in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.09.



Deitch, Moschella and Werwaiss were all on the 400-yard medley relay team that came in second-place (3:54.13) alongside first-year Zoe Davies. Davies had a second-place finish of her own in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.73)



Lehigh had a pair of second-place marks in the backstroke as junior Caitlin Hofmann took second in the 200-yard breaststroke 2:26.97. First-year Clare Coughlin had a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.88.



Next up, Lehigh will take on Seton Hall in the home opener on Friday at 5 p.m. at Jacobs Pool.

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Lehigh split its tri-meet against Colgate and Loyola Saturday afternoon at Lineberry Natatorium as the Mountain Hawks defeated the Raiders 212-64 while falling 213-80 to the Greyhounds. The Mountain Hawks are now 3-2 (1-1 PL).



Lehigh totaled two individual wins on Saturday. Junior Aaron Williams came in first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.04 and first-year Jack Deppe won the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:54.44.



Williams had a pair of second-place finishes as well in the relays. Williams, junior Ben Kisker, junior Jack DeVilbiss and first-year Frankie Prekop had a second-place mark in the 400-yard medley relay (2:26.23).



DeVilbiss and Williams were also on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that came in second with a time of 1:24.24. Senior Tim Norris and junior Jack Krause were also on the 200-yard freestyle relay.



Lehigh had a two-three punch in the 100-yard backstroke, with Kisker coming in second (51.90) and first-year Davis Woerner coming in third (52.74).



Senior Connor Goodyear tallied a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.05).



Senior Jack Grotke tallied a third-place mark in the three-meter dive (151.80) and a third-place mark in the one-meter dive (178.10).



The Mountain Hawks will face Seton Hall on Friday at 5 p.m. in the home opener. Friday’s meet will be Lehigh’s first and only home meet of the year.

Courtesy: Colgate Athletics

HAMILTON – The Colgate men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up their season-opening homestand with a double dual meet against Patriot League foes Loyola and Lehigh on Saturday afternoon inside Lineberry Natatorium.



The women’s team fell to the Mountain Hawks, 185-114, and Greyhounds, 201-98, while the men conceded to Lehigh, 212-64, and Loyola, 237-47. Natalie Hofer had Colgate’s lone victory of the day, touching the wall first in the 200 Breast with a time of 2:26.01.



HOW IT HAPPENED



Hofer’s winning time finished nearly a second faster than her nearest opponent, and she shaved three-tenths of a second off her entry time to capture the title. Hofer grabbed another top finish in the 100 Breast, securing third place with a time of 1:06.77.



Julia Quernemoen landed success in the 500 Free, clocking in with a second-place time of 5:13.64, which was six seconds behind the leader and two full seconds ahead of Loyola’s third-place finisher. Audrey Collins also earned a second-place finish in the 200 IM (2:08.29).



Colgate’s quartet of Elizabeth Rainey, Brooke Garretson, Heather O’Day, and Lucy Art shined in the 200 Free Relay, securing a second-place time of 1:39.34. The 400 Medley Relay team of Garretson, Regan Hau, Audrey Collins, and Art placed third (3:56.77).



Art was stellar once again in the freestyle, placing third in the 50 Free with a time of 24.44 and fourth in the 100 Free with a time of 53.51.



First-year Michael Granin picked up Colgate’s best individual finish on the men’s side, placing third in the 200 Breast after clocking in at 2:11.34. His time was less than four seconds off the leader’s pace and finished nearly a half-second ahead of Loyola’s fourth-place finisher.



Deacon Mascarinas, Scott Pejic, Will Hill, and Jack Schurtz-Ford guided Colgate’s 200 Free Relay team to a third-place time of 1:25.97. Schurtz-Ford and Hill were strong throughout the day, picking up fourth-place finishes in the 100 Back and 50 Free, respectively.



Mascarinas and Granin landed two more top-finishes for the Raiders, taking fifth in the 200 Free and 200 IM, respectively, with times of 1:44.60 and 1:59.30.



UP NEXT

Colgate heads to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., next weekend for a dual at Marist on Saturday at 1 p.m.



