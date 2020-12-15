UCLA Lands Big-Time Verbal from Turkish Record-Holder Beril Böcekler (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

UCLA has earned a massive commitment today for their 2026 class from Turkish record-holder Beril Böcekler.

I’m so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at UCLA!!! I chose UCLA because of its strong academics, welcoming team culture and supportive coaches. I’m very grateful for having this opportunity and beyond excited to be part of this amazing team of UCLA Swim and dive. I would like to give a huge thanks to everyone who has helped me throughout this journey, especially my family, friends and coaches. GO BRUINS!!!

LCM SCM SCY (conv. from LCM) 200 free 2:00.62 1:59.82 1:46.99 400/500 free 4:09.61 4:06.38 4:39.59 800/1000 free 8:32.65 8:22.12 9:51.21 1500/1650 free 16:21.39 16:06.76 15:51.53

Not even 17 years old yet, Böcekler holds Turkish national records in the 400 free, 800 free and 1500 free in both LCM and SCM. She placed fourth in the 1500 free, sixth in the 400 free and seventh in the 800 free at the 2019 World Junior Championships representing Turkey, and she’s won several Turkish national titles. In summer 2019, she also snagged silver medals in the 800 free and 1500 free at the European Junior Championships.

With her converted times from long course, Böcekler should be an immediate NCAA force, at least in the mile. Her 15:51.53 converted time would’ve made her the 2020 Pac-12 runner-up in the 1650 free, and she would’ve taken seventh at the 2019 NCAA Championships with that time. Her 500 free is also NCAA invite-worthy with her converted 4:39.59.

Last season, Böcekler would’ve been UCLA’s top 500 freestyler by over eight seconds and their top miler by a whopping 30-plus seconds. She could challenge program records in her first season with UCLA; Katy Campbell holds Bruin program records in the 500 free (4:40.53) and 1650 free (16:00.34).

Böcekler is the Bruins’ second major snag from Turkey, following Gizem Guvenc in their class of 2025. Since committing to the Bruins in November 2019, Guvenc’s become the first Turkish woman under 2:00 in the 200 free in long course meters and dropped time in several events.

In her second year as the head coach of UCLA’s program, Jordan Wolfrum has built up a formidable class of 2026. Böcekler joins Canadian Age Group record-holder Katrina Bellio, Top 20 HM Rosie Murphy, Ava Lachey, Courtney Seljeseth and Fay Lustria and Morganne Malloy.

The tag-team potential with Bellio is big; Bellio is one of the better distance products out of Canada in awhile, with LCM bests of 2:00/4:15/8:41/16:39.

