OT Qualifer and Summer Juniors A-Finalist Morganne Malloy Picks UCLA (2022)

Morganne Malloy of Irvine Novaquatics has verbally committed to the UCLA Bruins, where she’ll join their class of 2026 in fall 2022. Malloy is currently a junior at Capistrano Valley High School in southern California.

At Irvine Novaquatics, she’s coached by Adam Crossen.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:01.44

200y breast – 2:13.70

100m breast – 1:10.58

200m breast – 2:32.89

Malloy is a talented breaststroker, with Olympic Trials cuts at both distances in long course. At the 2019 CIF Southern – Division I Section Championships, Malloy finished sixth in the 100 breast (1:03.50) as a freshman.

She competed at Summer Juniors in 2018 and 2019, as well as the Winter Junior Championships – West both years. She hit her 1:10.58 in the 100m breast at the 2019 Summer Juniors, making the A-final and finishing eighth, and she went lifetime bests in both breast events in yards at the 2019 Winter Junior Champs – West, placing fifth in the 200 and ninth in the 100.

Malloy will join a UCLA breaststroke group that includes current sophomore Rachel Rhee (1:00.55 last season), current freshman Bailey Herbert (1:09.1/2:28.6 LCM) and incoming freshman Eva Carlson (1:00.4/2:12.4).

Malloy adds her name to a class of 2026 that already includes a lot of talent: Canadian age group record-holder Katrina Bellio, Top 20 HM Rosie Murphy, Ava Lachey, Courtney Seljeseth and Fay Lustria. Among them is Seljeseth, another strong breaststroker (1:01.8/2:15.8).

