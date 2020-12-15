Texas’ Sticklen, Foster Named Big 12 Swimming & Diving Newcomers of the Week

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Texas’ Emma Sticklen and Carson Foster were named Big 12 Swimming & Diving Newcomers of the Week. The award is the third consecutive for Foster.

Sticklen produced a pair of outstanding swims in the two individual butterfly events at the Hall of Fame Swimming Invitational. She placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (51.49), which is one of the top five fastest times in the country this season and ranks No. 3 on the UT top performers list. Sticklen then placed third in the 200-yard butterfly (1:54.43), which ranks as the eighth-fastest time in the nation this season and No. 6 on UT’s top performers list.

Foster won all three individual events and helped two relay squads claim victory during the four-night Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invitational. He anchored the 800 free relay to an NCAA ‘A’ cut time (6:07.34). Foster claimed individual crowns in the 200-yard IM (1:41.98), 400-yard IM (NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 3:38.89) and the 200-yard back (1:40.39). He then swam the second leg of the winning 400 free relay (2:56.87).

November 10 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Drew Kibler, Texas, Jr.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kelly Pash, Texas, So.

Women’s Diver: Bridget O’Neil, Texas, Fr.

November 17 Awards

Men’s Newcomer: Carson Foster, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Emma Hultquist, TCU, So.

November 24 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Janis Silins, TCU, So. and Caspar Corbeau, Texas, So.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kate Steward, Kansas, Jr. and Megan Morris, TCU, Jr.

Women’s Diver: Paola Pineda, Texas, Jr.

December 1 Awards

Men’s Newcomer: Carson Foster, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Anna Elendt, Texas, Fr.

December 8 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Drew Kibler, Texas, Jr.

Men’s Diver: No competitions

Women’s Swimmer: Olivia Bray, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Diver: No competitions

December 15 Awards

Men’s Newcomer: Carson Foster, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Emma Sticklen, Texas, Fr.