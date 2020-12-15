Kolesnikov 48.7, Rylov 48.8 In Russian 100 Back Final: Top 2 All-Time

2020 Russian Short Course Championships
- Monday, December 14 – Saturday, December 19
- St. Petersburg, Russia
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Meet Page
- Online Broadcast
- Live results
Evgeny Rylov moved to #2 all-time in the 100 short course meter back, with world record-holder Kliment Kolesnikov winning the Russian title by 0.17 seconds.
Kolesnikov set the world record down to 48.58 last month in the ISL. In yesterday’s semifinal, he gave that record a scare with a 48.63 that stacks up as the second-fastest swim of all-time.
Now in today’s final, Kolesnikov blasted a 48.71, going under the previous world record for the fourth time in the past month. He now owns the four fastest swims in history in this event.
Rylov, meanwhile, broke 49 seconds for the first time. Had Kolesnikov not reset the world record earlier this year, Rylov would have tied the former world record, a 48.88 from Xu Jiayu in 2018. As it stands, Rylov will check in at #2 in history, tied with Xu behind his Russian teammate Kolesnikov.
Top Performances All-Time, Men’s 100 SCM Back
- Kliment Kolesnikov (2020 ISL Final) – 48.58
- Kliment Kolesnikov (2020 Russian Champs) – 48.63
- Kliment Kolesnikov (2020 Russian Champs) – 48.71
- Kliment Kolesnikov (2020 ISL Final) – 48.82
- Evgeny Rylov (2020 Russian Champs) / Xu Jiayu (2018 World Cup – Tokyo) – 48.88
- Kliment Kolesnikov (2017 Salnikov Cup) – 48.90
- Matt Grevers (2015 Duel in the Pool) – 48.92
- Nick Thoman (2009 Duel in the Pool) – 48.94
- Stanislav Donets (2010 SC Worlds) – 48.95
Just like he did yesterday, Kolesnikov punctuated the session with a solid late relay split. He was 21.22 leading off Moscow’s 200 free relay, the best leadoff leg in the field.
A few other key swims from day 2:
- Aleksandr Shchegolev came within .04 seconds of breaking the world junior record in the 200 free. He was 1:41.79 to win the event today. The 2002-born swimmer is eligible to break world junior records until the end of the calendar year, and he very nearly erased Kolesnikov from the record books – Kolesnikov currently holds the world junior record at 1:41.75.
- Andrei Minakov was just a hair off a best time, leading semifinals of the 100 fly in 50.33.
- Kirill Prigoda went 56.73 to win the 100 breast. That’s three tenths slower than he was in yesterday’s semifinal, but was just enough to sneak by Anton Chupkov (56.82) for the win. His career-best is 50.13, but after going 50.8 in long course meters, he’s expected to smash his short course best time in tomorrow’s final.
- Daria Vaskina won the 100 back in 57.36, taking the event by almost a second over 15-year-old Alexandra Kurilkina (58.26).
Men’s/Women’s backstroke is nasty across the world!
So Russia was 100 % right to switch full international funding from Arkady to a very young Rylov & even younger Kolesnikov.