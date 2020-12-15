Kolesnikov 48.7, Rylov 48.8 In Russian 100 Back Final: Top 2 All-Time

2020 Russian Short Course Championships

Monday, December 14 – Saturday, December 19

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Meet Page

Online Broadcast

Live results

Evgeny Rylov moved to #2 all-time in the 100 short course meter back, with world record-holder Kliment Kolesnikov winning the Russian title by 0.17 seconds.

Kolesnikov set the world record down to 48.58 last month in the ISL. In yesterday’s semifinal, he gave that record a scare with a 48.63 that stacks up as the second-fastest swim of all-time.

Now in today’s final, Kolesnikov blasted a 48.71, going under the previous world record for the fourth time in the past month. He now owns the four fastest swims in history in this event.

Rylov, meanwhile, broke 49 seconds for the first time. Had Kolesnikov not reset the world record earlier this year, Rylov would have tied the former world record, a 48.88 from Xu Jiayu in 2018. As it stands, Rylov will check in at #2 in history, tied with Xu behind his Russian teammate Kolesnikov.

Top Performances All-Time, Men’s 100 SCM Back

Top Performers All-Time, Men’s 100 SCM Back

Kliment Kolesnikov (2020 ISL Final) – 48.58 Evgeny Rylov (2020 Russian Champs) / Xu Jiayu (2018 World Cup – Tokyo) – 48.88 — Matt Grevers (2015 Duel in the Pool) – 48.92 Nick Thoman (2009 Duel in the Pool) – 48.94

Just like he did yesterday, Kolesnikov punctuated the session with a solid late relay split. He was 21.22 leading off Moscow’s 200 free relay, the best leadoff leg in the field.

A few other key swims from day 2: