U.S. Crushes Record for Most Worlds Medals; Canada, Italy Also Make History

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Final medals table

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 17 12 16 45 2 Australia 6 9 2 17 3 Italy 5 2 2 9 4 Canada 3 4 4 11 5 France 2 4 2 8 6 Sweden 2 2 0 4 7 Hungary 2 0 0 2 7 Romania 2 0 0 2 9 Great Britain 1 1 3 5 10 China 1 0 4 5 11 Lithuania 1 0 1 2 12 Germany 0 3 1 4 13 Japan 0 2 2 4 14 Brazil 0 1 1 2 14 Netherlands 0 1 1 2 14 Poland 0 1 1 2 17 South Korea 0 1 0 1 18 South Africa 0 0 1 1 18 Ukraine 0 0 1 1

The U.S. picked up eight medals on the final day of the World Championships to finish with 45 total this week — the most ever by a wide margin despite missing the podium in 10 events. The previous record for most medals at Worlds was 38 in 2017, also by the U.S.

The U.S. has won the most total medals at every World Championships except two – 1986 Madrid and 1982 Guayaquil, where East Germany dominated.

“We have crushed it this whole week,” said Regan Smith, who led off the U.S.’s gold-medal-winning women’s 4×100 medley relay on Saturday and also won the individual 100 back earlier this week. “We’ve had such good energy. This team is really special. It’s like no other team I’ve ever been on.”

The Americans broke their own record during Saturday’s first final, the men’s 50 back, where Justin Ress won gold (after an overturned DQ) and Hunter Armstrong took silver. They also put a pair on the podium Saturday in the 400 IM, where Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant finished behind 15-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh.

Katie Ledecky won gold medals in all four of her events to lead the U.S. overall while Caeleb Dressel earned a pair before withdrawing for unspecified medical reasons.

Thanks in part to three medals from McIntosh, Canada finished with its highest count ever (11), three more than in 2019. Italy also brought home its most total Worlds medals with nine, up from eight in 2019.

France saw the biggest jump in the medals standings, taking home two golds and eight total medals this week – its most since 2013 – after earning just two bronze in 2019. The emergence of 20-year-old Frenchman Leon Marchand helped them place 5th in the overall standings this year compared to 19th at the last Worlds.

17-year-old Romanian David Popovici swept the 100 free and 200 free to give his home nation the most gold medals in its history. Poland’s two medals were its most since 2015.

Some countries may have benefited from the absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes from this year’s World Championships. Russia won 16 medals at the last World Championships, third-most among competing countries. Other countries had disappointing showings despite FINA’s ban on Russians.

South Africa won less than two medals for the first time since 2001. China won just five medals, its fewest since 2007.