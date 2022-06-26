Daily Swim Coach Workout #698

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WarmUp

200 easy

4×200 tubo fins pale sl 150 swim 50 scull

4×100 25 fast ps w dive 50 easy 25 fast ps (focus arrivo)

2x

4×75 kick 50 a2 sl 25 sprint ps

2×75 drill ps

4×25 fast partenza in virata

100 easy



Main #CatR

2x

4×100 sl b2 @2:00

1:00

4×50 c1 ps @1:15

100 easy



1x fins pale

4×100 sl b2 @2:00

1:00

4×50 c1 ps @1:15

100 easy

Main #EsA

1x

4×100 sl b2 @2:00

1:00

4×50 c1 ps @1:15

100 easy



1x

4×100 sl A2 @2:00

1:00

4×50 a1 sl @1:15

100 easy



1x fins pale

4×100 b2 @2:00

1:00

4×50 c1 ps @1:15

100 easy



SwimDown

50 easy

100 D ps

50 D sl

200 easy