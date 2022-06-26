Daily Swim Coach Workout #698

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
WarmUp
200 easy
4×200 tubo fins pale sl 150 swim 50 scull
4×100 25 fast ps w dive 50 easy 25 fast ps (focus arrivo)
2x
4×75 kick 50 a2 sl 25 sprint ps
2×75 drill ps
4×25 fast partenza in virata
100 easy
Main #CatR
2x
4×100 sl b2 @2:00
1:00
4×50 c1 ps @1:15
100 easy
1x fins pale
4×100 sl b2 @2:00
1:00
4×50 c1 ps @1:15
100 easy
Main #EsA
1x
4×100 sl b2 @2:00
1:00
4×50 c1 ps @1:15
100 easy
1x
4×100 sl A2 @2:00
1:00
4×50 a1 sl @1:15
100 easy
1x fins pale
4×100 b2 @2:00
1:00
4×50 c1 ps @1:15
100 easy
SwimDown
50 easy
100 D ps
50 D sl
200 easy
Coach Notes
A1/easy = zone1
A2/ b1 = en1/2
B2/fast = en3
C1-2 = Sp1-2
C3/sprint = Sp3
Tubo = snorkel
Pale = paddle
Ps = personal stroke
Partenza in Virata = start with turn
Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano
