Daily Swim Coach Workout #698

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  7 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WarmUp
    200 easy
    4×200 tubo fins pale sl 150 swim 50 scull
    4×100 25 fast ps w dive 50 easy 25 fast ps (focus arrivo)
    2x
        4×75 kick 50 a2 sl 25 sprint ps
        2×75 drill ps
    4×25 fast partenza in virata
    100 easy
    
Main #CatR
    2x
        4×100 sl b2 @2:00
        1:00
        4×50 c1 ps @1:15
        100 easy
        
    1x fins pale
        4×100 sl b2 @2:00
        1:00
        4×50 c1 ps @1:15
        100 easy

Main #EsA
    1x
        4×100 sl b2 @2:00
        1:00
        4×50 c1 ps @1:15
        100 easy
    
    1x
        4×100 sl A2 @2:00
        1:00
        4×50 a1 sl @1:15
        100 easy
    
    1x fins pale
        4×100 b2 @2:00
        1:00
        4×50 c1 ps @1:15
        100 easy
        
SwimDown
    50 easy
    100 D ps
    50 D sl
    200 easy

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

A1/easy = zone1
A2/ b1 = en1/2
B2/fast = en3
C1-2 = Sp1-2
C3/sprint = Sp3

Tubo = snorkel
Pale = paddle

Ps = personal stroke

Partenza in Virata = start with turn


Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano

0
