Tzen Wei Teong Lowers His Own Singapore Record in 100 Fly

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31 – Saturday, November 2

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Tzen Wei Teong broke his own Singapore record in the 100 fly, racing a 49.37 at the World Cup.

Teong started in the lead at the finals meet, racing out in the quickest 25m split among the men. At the 50m wall Teong still held his lead with a split of 22.54, as Noe Ponti turned .27 seconds behind him and Nyls Korstanje .43 behind. Teong lost his lead in the third lap of the race as Ponti and Korstanje kicked it into gear, swimming past him. Teong ultimately fell to 3rd overall as Ponti stole 1st, breaking a new World Cup record of 48.60, and Korstanje took 2nd.

Split comparison between Teong, Ponti, and Korstanje:

Teong Ponti Korstanje 10.14 10.35 10.46 22.54 (12.40) 22.81 (12.46) 22.97 (12.51) 35.70 (13.16) 35.60 (12.79) 36.06 (13.09) 49.37 (13.67) 48.60 (13.00) 49.12 (13.06)

Teong swam a personal best time in the event, breaking his fastest recent best time of 49.98 that he swam at the World Cup in Incheon earlier in October. Before October’s World Cup series, Teong hadn’t swam a best time in the 100 fly since November 2021 when he raced a 49.88, breaking the Singapore record.

Split comparison between Teong’s current and past Singapore records:

World Cup Singapore, 2024 Singapore National Championships, 2021 22.54 22.70 49.37 (26.83) 49.88 (27.18)

Teong placed 7th at the World Cup’s first stop in Incheon, as Ponti and Korstanje led the pack again. He was disqualified in the race at Shanghai, opening up a spot in the finals for other competitors.

Teong currently holds Singapore’s 50 fly and 50 free records, setting the time in both events at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in December of 2022.