Pittsburgh Women Post Second Straight Win Over Penn State

PSU vs. Pitt

Oct. 25-26, 2024

University Park, PA

25 yards (SCY)

Scores: Women: Pitt – 248, PSU – 105 Men: PSU – 211, Pitt – 142

Full Results

Penn State hosted the University of Pittsburgh swimming and diving teams for two days of competition in their home opener last weekend. The meet saw split results, with Pitt’s women topping the Nittany Lions while Penn State’s men prevailed over the Panthers.

With two days of competition, the meet featured four relays (the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley and 400 medley), as well as both the 200 and 400 IM in addition to the usual schedule.

Women’s Meet

Pitt’s women’s team posted a definitive victory over Penn State, winning 248-105 to secure their second straight win against the Nittany Lions.

This marks only the second time that the Panthers have won consecutive meets against Penn State, with the last time being back in the 1984-1985 and 1985-1986 seasons.

Pitt dominated the competition throughout the weekend, claiming 17 of the 19 events. Their victories included a sweep of the relay events and the diving events, while a handful of athletes were repeat winners over the course of the meet, racking up the points for their team.

Notable Results

Avery Kudlac scored big for the Panthers, winning all seven of her events. She prevailed in the 100 free (50.94), 100 fly (53.50) and 200 free (1:49.96), as well as being on all four of Pitt’s winning relay teams.

scored big for the Panthers, winning all seven of her events. She prevailed in the 100 free (50.94), 100 fly (53.50) and 200 free (1:49.96), as well as being on all four of Pitt’s winning relay teams. Pitt’s Claire Jansen brought home six victories in the form of two individual races and four relays. She swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 in a time of 55.52 and the 200 in a time of 1:59.62. Jansen also finished 3rd in the 50 free (23.89).

brought home six victories in the form of two individual races and four relays. She swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 in a time of 55.52 and the 200 in a time of 1:59.62. Jansen also finished 3rd in the 50 free (23.89). Also securing two individual victories for the Panthers was Sydney Gring , who won the 200 IM (2:03.18) and the 200 fly (2:02.62). Gring was also a part of three winning relay teams: the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 medley relay.

, who won the 200 IM (2:03.18) and the 200 fly (2:02.62). Gring was also a part of three winning relay teams: the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 medley relay. Pitt’s Mariana Osorio Mendoza won both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competition, scoring 279.08 and 311.40, respectively.

won both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competition, scoring 279.08 and 311.40, respectively. Penn State’s Morgan Moore turned in the team’s two victories on the women’s side, winning the 500 free (4:54.63) and 1000 free (10:14.67).

turned in the team’s two victories on the women’s side, winning the 500 free (4:54.63) and 1000 free (10:14.67). The Nittany Lions posted a 2-3-4 finish in the 400 IM with freshman Julia Barto leading the pack in a time of 4:21.98, followed by Julia Meisner in 4th (4:25.08).

Men’s Meet

Penn State secured the victory on the men’s side, toppling Pitt 211-142 and marking their first victory over the Panthers since the 2010-2011 season.

The Nittany Lions won 13 events over the course of the weekend and prevailed in three out of the four relays as they battled for control of the competition.

Penn State kicked off the meet with a strong performance in the 400 medley relay, as the team of Cooper Morley, Mariano Lazzerini, Matthew Bittner and Tylor Kim won by over three seconds in a time of 3:11.59.

Morley, Lazzerini and Bittner are all returning All-Americans from the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships, where they placed 16th overall in this relay; their performance alongside Kim last weekend landed them at 12th on the ranking of top times this season.

Notable Results

Pitt swept the diving events, as Noah Bernard claimed the 1-meter and 3-meter with scores of 359.55 and 384.83, respectively.

claimed the 1-meter and 3-meter with scores of 359.55 and 384.83, respectively. As the leadoff in the 400 medley relay, Morley secured an NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 100 back with his opening time of 46.67. He also won the 100 back individually in a time of 47.19 and the 100 fly in a time of 47.48.

Pitt secured one relay victory, claiming the 200 free relay in a time of 1:20.85 thanks to the team of Eli Hobson , Julian Koch , Donat Fabian and Guy Frimis .

, , and . Fabian went on to win the 50 free in a season best time of 20.22, securing a U.S. Open qualifying time as well.

Penn State’s Eduardo Cisternas and Ryan Anselm went 1-2 in both the 500 and 1000 free; Cisternas swept the events in times of 4:26.44 and 9:21.32, respectively, while Anselm followed in times of 4:30.00 and 9:22.44. Cisternas also won the 200 free in a time of 1:38.61.

and went 1-2 in both the 500 and 1000 free; Cisternas swept the events in times of 4:26.44 and 9:21.32, respectively, while Anselm followed in times of 4:30.00 and 9:22.44. Cisternas also won the 200 free in a time of 1:38.61. Lazzerini swept the breaststroke events, winning the 100 in a season best time of 54.33 and the 200 in a time of 2:00.03.

Up Next

Pitt will host ACC opponent Georgia Tech Nov. 1-2, with diving kicking off Friday evening. Penn State is off from competition until Nov. 8, when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.