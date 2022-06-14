Two More World Records Broken on Day 2 of Para Worlds as Italy Extends Medals Lead

2022 WORLD PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 12-18, 2022

Madeira, Portugal

Penteada Swimming Pool Complex

LCM (50-meter format)

Start Times Finals: 5 p.m. local / 12 p.m. ET

Para Classifications System:

There are 14 classifications for Para swimmers, typically denoted as “S” followed by a number.

“SB” designates an athletes classification for breaststroke events

“SM” is for individual medley events

Athletes with physical impairments are classified in S1-S10, SB1-SB9, and SM1-SM10 with numbers 1-10 ranging from more severe activity limitations to less severe limitations.

Athletes with visual impairments are classified in S/SB11-13.

Athletes with intellectual impairments are classified in S/SB14.

Two more world records were taken down Monday as Italy widened its lead atop the total medal table on Day 2 of the Para World Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Reigning Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Antonio Fantin set a new world standard with a 1:03.65 in the 100 freestyle S6. It was the first of three gold medals for Italy, which added eight medals total to up its tally to 21 on Monday. Xenia Palazzo won her first Worlds gold in the women’s 100 back S8 while Stefano Raimondi claimed his fourth Worlds gold, but his first in the men’s 200 IM SM10.

The second world record came courtesy of Australia’s Timothy Hodge, who clocked a 2:13.43 in the 200 IM SM9 final to set the new standard. It marked Hodge’s first gold at Worlds after winning a pair of bronze medals in 2019 as well as two silvers and a bronze in Tokyo last summer (all three of those Paralympic medals would have been gold if Russians and Belarusian were excluded as they are this week in Madeira).

The Aussies also got a gold medal from Benjamin Hance in the 100 backstroke S14, who set a new Championship Record in 57.34. They sat in 5th place with three gold medals and 10 total after Day 2, behind Brazil, the United States, and Great Britain.

Great Britain maintained a slight edge over the U.S. in the medal rankings thanks to a sweep in the women’s 100 back S14. Half of Britain’s two golds and six total medals Monday came from that one event. Bethany Firth led the way in 1:06.96, followed by Poppy Maskill (1:07.59) and Jessica Applegate (1:09.08).

The U.S. boasted four gold-medal triumphs, more than any other nation on Day 2. McKenzie Coan made it a three-peat as world champion in the women’s 400 free, defending her titles from 2017 and 2019. The two-time reigning Paralympic champion in the event posted a 5:10.36, nine seconds ahead of Italy’s Giulia Terri and nearly 12 seconds faster than fellow countrywoman Ahalya Lettenberger. In the women’s 150 IM SM3, Leanne Smith reached the wall in 2:56.94, adding her second gold in as many days following her victory in Sunday’s 50 breast SB3.

Two-time Paralympian Robert Griswold also won his third men’s 100 back S8 gold medal in a row at Worlds, his 1:03.82 about a second slower than the world record he set last summer in Tokyo. Fellow American Colleen Young capped her country’s strong showing with a gold medal in the women’s 100 breast SB13, setting a new Americas record along the way with a 1:14.79. Young touched just .02 seconds ahead of Germany’s Elena Krawzow in the closest finish of the day.

Three other Americas records were broken on Monday — one by 15-year-old Colombian Sara Vargas Blanco, who went a blazing 1:12.75 in the women’s 100 freestyle S6. In the first final of the day, Argentina’s Inaki Basiloff won the men’s 400 free S7 in an Americas record 4:38.87. In the last race of the evening, Brazil’s mixed 4×50 relay 20 pts team shaved three seconds off its own Americas record from the morning heats with a 2:20.40.

Medal Table After Day 2:

*Note: The medal tables in the post are ranked by gold medal totals, then silver medal totals, then bronze medal totals*

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Italy 9 5 7 21 2 Great Britain 7 2 4 13 3 United States 7 2 2 11 4 Brazil 4 6 3 13 5 Australia 3 3 4 10 6 Netherlands 3 2 2 7 7 Germany 2 4 1 7 8 Colombia 2 3 1 6 9 Canada 2 2 2 6 10 Mexico 2 1 2 5 11 Ukraine 1 3 3 7 12 Argentina 1 2 1 4 13 Japan 1 1 4 6 14 Hungary 1 1 0 2 15 Turkey 1 1 0 2 16 Croatia 1 0 0 1 17 Cyprus 1 0 0 1 17 Greece 1 0 0 1 17 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 17 Spain 0 5 5 10 21 France 0 3 1 4 22 Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2 22 Israel 0 1 0 1 22 Kazakhstan 0 1 0 1 22 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 22 Belgium 0 0 1 1 22 Denmark 0 0 1 1

Full results

Men’s 400 free S7

Inaki Basiloff (ARG), 4:38.87 (Americas record) Frederico Bicelli (ITA), 4:43.14 Andrii Trusov (UKR), 4:43.44

Women’s 400 free S7

Men’s 100 free S4

Cameron Leslie (NZL), 1:21.80 (Oceania record) Takayuki Suzuki (JPN), 1:23.36 Angel de Jesus Camacho Ramirez (MEX), 1:25.33

Women’s 100 free S4

Tanja Scholz (GER), 1:20.70 (Championship record) Lidia Veira da Cruz (BRA), 1:26.21 Patricia Pereira dos Santos (BRA), 1:31.27

Men’s 50 back S5

Samuel Da Silva de Oliveira (BRA), 36.58 Antoni Ponca Bertran (ESP), 37.82 Kaede Hinata (JPN), 37.98

Women’s 50 back S5

Sumeyye Boyaci (TUR), 41.58 Sevilay Ozturk (TUR), 44.45 Monica Boggioni (ITA), 46.32

Men’s 150 IM SM3

Jesus Hernandez Hernandez (MEX), 3:02.69 Josia Tim Alexander Topf (GER), 3:11.21 Grant Patterson (AUS), 3:13.17

Women’s 150 IM SM3

Leanne Smith (USA), 2:56.94 Tanja Scholz (GER), 3:14.35 Larissa Rodrigues (BRA), 3:56.62

Men’s 100 free S6

Antonio Fantin (ITA), 1:03.65 (World record) Nelson Crispin Corzo (COL), 1:06,41 Laurent Chardard (FRA), 1:06.41

Women’s 100 free S6

Sara Vargas Blanco (COL), 1:12.75 (Americas record) Anna Hontar (UKR), 1:12.80 Grace Harvey (GBR), 1:14.60

Men’s 200 IM SM10

Stefano Raimondi (ITA), 2:12.42 Col Pearse (AUS), 2:13.76 Bas Takken (NED), 2:13.88

Women’s 200 IM SM10

Lisa Kruger (NED), 2:27.20 Bianka Pap (HUN), 2:29.58 Jasmine Greenwood (AUS), 2:32.78

Men’s 100 back S8

Robert Griswold (USA), 1:03.82 Inigo Llopis Sanz (ESP), 1:07.92 Pipo Carlomagno (ARG), 1:10.91

Women’s 100 back S8

Xenia Palazzo (ITA), 1:20.55 Kateryna Denysenko (UKR), 1:22.31 Jeanne Mira Maack (GER), 1:22.51

Men’s 100 fly S11

Keiichi Kimura (JPN), 1:02.68 Rogier Dorsman (NED), 1:03.00 Uchu Tomita (JPN), 1:03.64

Men’s 100 fly S12

Stephen Clegg (GBR), 57.32 Raman Salei (AZE), 58.41 Illia Yaremenko (UKR), 1:00.59

Men’s 100 back S14

Benjamin Hance (AUS), 57.34 (Championship record) Gabriel Bandeira (BRA), 59.86 Alexander Hillhouse (DEN), 1:00.32

Women’s 100 back S14

Bethany Firth (GBR), 1:06.96 Poppy Maskill (GBR), 1:07.59 Jessica Applegate (GBR), 1:09.08

Men’s 100 breast SB13

Taliso Engel (GER), 1:03.89 Nurdau Zhumagali (KAZ), 1:04.09 (Asian record) Van Wanrooij (NED), 1:06.35

Women’s 100 breast SB13

Men’s 200 IM SM9

Timothy Hodge (AUS), 2:13.43 Ugo Didier (FRA), 2:15.74 Frederico Morlacchi (ITA), 2:20.99

Women’s 200 IM SM9

Zsofia Konkoly (HUN), 2:34.21 Sarai Gascon (ESP), 2:34.87 Dmytriv Dmytriv (ESP), 2:38.59

Mixed 4×50 free relay 20 pts