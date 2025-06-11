Turner & Goedemans Among Newcomers To Aussie World Championships Roster

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

It was another intense day of action at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials with multiple newcomers making their first senior international long course Australian roster.

Among them was 21-year-old Harrison Turner who busted out the swim of his life to take the men’s 200m butterfly in a Singapore-worthy time.

Turner cranked out a lifetime best of 1:54.90 to easily clear the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification mark of 1:56.03.

Entering this competition, Turner’s previous career-swiftest performance rested at the 1:57.07 from last year’s Olympic Trials. As we reported, however, all of a sudden he now sits within just a half second of Nick D’arcy’s national record.

Ben Goedemans was another breakout swimmer from tonight’s session, posting a mark of 7:46.16 to take silver in the men’s 800m free behind Sam Short who logged 7:40.95 as the gold medalist.

This marked Goedemans’ first-ever outing under the 7:50 barrier, carrying a previous PB of 7:52.52 into this meet from April’s Australian National Championships. His performance this evening rocketed him up the list of all-time Aussie performers to now occupy slot #8.

Additional qualifiers this evening included Mollie O’Callaghan and Lani Pallister earning each earning a bid in the women’s 200m free while Cameron McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers both made the Singapore grade in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3

Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 3

*Depending on overall roster count