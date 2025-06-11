Turner & Goedemans Among Newcomers To Aussie World Championships Roster

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
It was another intense day of action at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials with multiple newcomers making their first senior international long course Australian roster.
Among them was 21-year-old Harrison Turner who busted out the swim of his life to take the men’s 200m butterfly in a Singapore-worthy time.
Turner cranked out a lifetime best of 1:54.90 to easily clear the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification mark of 1:56.03.
Entering this competition, Turner’s previous career-swiftest performance rested at the 1:57.07 from last year’s Olympic Trials. As we reported, however, all of a sudden he now sits within just a half second of Nick D’arcy’s national record.
Ben Goedemans was another breakout swimmer from tonight’s session, posting a mark of 7:46.16 to take silver in the men’s 800m free behind Sam Short who logged 7:40.95 as the gold medalist.
This marked Goedemans’ first-ever outing under the 7:50 barrier, carrying a previous PB of 7:52.52 into this meet from April’s Australian National Championships. His performance this evening rocketed him up the list of all-time Aussie performers to now occupy slot #8.
Additional qualifiers this evening included Mollie O’Callaghan and Lani Pallister earning each earning a bid in the women’s 200m free while Cameron McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers both made the Singapore grade in the men’s 50m freestyle.
Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3
- Alex Perkins – women’s 100m fly (56.42), 50m fly (25.36)
- Lily Price – women’s 100m fly (57.82), 50m fly (25.64)
- Ella Ramsay – women’s 200m IM (2:09.21), 100m breast (1:06.86)
- Tara Kinder – women’s 200m IM (2:10.42)
- Lani Pallister – women’s 400m free (3:59.72), 200m free (1:54.89)
- Jamie Perkins – women’s 400m free (4:04.03)
- Sam Short – men’s 400m free (3:41.03), 200m free (1:45.71), 800m free (7:40.95)
- Elijah Winnington – men’s 400m free (3:43.99)
- Isaac Cooper – men’s 50m back (24.69)
- Kaylee McKeown – women’s 50m back (27.33), 100m back (57.71)
- Mollie O’Callaghan – women’s 50m back (27.39), 100m back (58.85), 200m free (1:54.43)
- Sienna Toohey – women’s 100m breast (1:06.55)
- Ed Sommerville – men’s 200m free (1:44.93)
- Matt Temple – men’s 100m fly (51.00)
- Jesse Coleman – men’s 100m fly (51.09)
- Harrison Turner – men’s 200m fly (1:54.90)
- Cameron McEvoy – men’s 50m free (21.30)
- Kyle Chalmers – men’s 50m free (21.68)
- Ben Goedemans – men’s 800m free (7:46.16)
Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 3
- Women’s 4x100m medley relay – Alex Perkins for fly, Sienna Toohey for breast, Kaylee McKeown for back
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay – Nash Wilkes for breast, Joshua Edwards-Smith for back, Matt Temple for fly
- Women’s 4x200m free relay – Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Jamie Perkins, Abbey Webb, Hannah Casey, Brittany Castelluzzo*
- Men’s 4x200m free relay – Ed Sommerville, Sam Short, Flynn Southam, Charlie Hawke, Max Giuliani*, Kai Taylor*
*Depending on overall roster count