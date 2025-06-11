Harrison Turner Hits 1:54.90 200 Fly To Become #2 All-Time Australian

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Start List
- Heat Sheets
- Results
- Recaps
Men’s 200 Butterfly- Finals
- World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
- Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy, (2009)
- AllComers Record: 1:52.09 – Michael Phelps, USA (2009)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Bown Gough – 1:56.18
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:56.03
RESULTS:
- Harrison Turner – 1:54.90
- William Petric – 1:57.94
- Sean Alcorn – 1:59.45
- William Jordan – 2:00.47 (TIE)
- Charlie Lutton – 2:00.47 (TIE)
- Caio Gallo – 2:01.27
- Joshua Moore – 2:01.33
- Caleb Dryer – 2:01.35
Tonight, Harrison Turner had a big breakout swim in the men’s 200 fly. The 21-year-old posted a head-turning 1:54.90 to qualify for his first long course international team and become the second fastest Australian of all time.
Turner shattered his previous best mark, which stood at 1:57.07 from last year’s Olympic Trials. Further, he now sits within a half second of Nick D’arcy’s national record. D’arcy’s 1:54.46 performance from 2009 Australian Nationals remains one of the few supersuit era NRs in the book. Among textile performers from the country, D’arcy also leads the way with a 1:54.61 from 2010 with Turner now claiming second.
All-Time Australian Performers, Men’s 200 Fly
- Nick D’arcy — 1:54.46 (2009)
- Harrison Turner — 1:54.90 (2025)
- Matthew Temple — 1:55.25 (2021)
- David Morgan — 1:55.26 (2019)
- Bowen Gough — 1:55.88 (2021)
Turner’s first taste of international championship experience came last winter at the Short Course World Championships when he was tapped to fill a roster vacancy caused by Kaylee McKeown dropping out of the meet. There, he placed 17th in the 200 fly and took part in his country’s silver medal, national-record-setting 800 free relay.
Now, the Nudgee College swimmer has punched his ticket to the 2025 World Championships in Singapore. His time currently places him at #9 in the world this season.
Great swim by Turner, but it’s a little surprising that the Australians, given their rich history in so many other events, haven’t been stronger in this one. They did have the Olympic champion, Jon Sieben, in 1984, but since then, this just hasn’t been one of their events. I always thought that Ian Thorpe, back around 2000-2001, would have been capable of a 1:55 (in an era when the WR was 1:55-ish, before Phelps completely took it over) had he concentrated on it. Thorpe once did a mid-season time of 2:00, while obviously not really focusing on the event.
an awesome swim – over 2 second pb