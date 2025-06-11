Harrison Turner Hits 1:54.90 200 Fly To Become #2 All-Time Australian

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Men’s 200 Butterfly- Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak , HUN (2022)

, HUN (2022) Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy, (2009)

AllComers Record: 1:52.09 – Michael Phelps , USA (2009)

, USA (2009) 2024 Trials Winner: Bown Gough – 1:56.18

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:56.03

RESULTS:

Tonight, Harrison Turner had a big breakout swim in the men’s 200 fly. The 21-year-old posted a head-turning 1:54.90 to qualify for his first long course international team and become the second fastest Australian of all time.

Turner shattered his previous best mark, which stood at 1:57.07 from last year’s Olympic Trials. Further, he now sits within a half second of Nick D’arcy’s national record. D’arcy’s 1:54.46 performance from 2009 Australian Nationals remains one of the few supersuit era NRs in the book. Among textile performers from the country, D’arcy also leads the way with a 1:54.61 from 2010 with Turner now claiming second.

All-Time Australian Performers, Men’s 200 Fly

Nick D’arcy — 1:54.46 (2009) Harrison Turner — 1:54.90 (2025) Matthew Temple — 1:55.25 (2021) David Morgan — 1:55.26 (2019) Bowen Gough — 1:55.88 (2021)

Turner’s first taste of international championship experience came last winter at the Short Course World Championships when he was tapped to fill a roster vacancy caused by Kaylee McKeown dropping out of the meet. There, he placed 17th in the 200 fly and took part in his country’s silver medal, national-record-setting 800 free relay.

Now, the Nudgee College swimmer has punched his ticket to the 2025 World Championships in Singapore. His time currently places him at #9 in the world this season.