2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Cieplucha & Vilchez Bid Adieu to 4 IM (Day 5 Prelims Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

5th seeds Tessa Cieplucha and Jordi Vilchez have each dropped out of their respective 400 IM swims this morning.

Cieplucha has only the 200 free remaining on her schedule, where she is the 22nd seed, while Vilchez has both the 200 free (10th seed) and the 800 free (7th seed). Vilchez was not the only top 16 swimmer to drop out of the men’s race as #15 Andrew Xie also opted not to swim the race.

Paul Dardis, who was the 16th seed in the 200 back, has withdrawn from the event, as has Xie, who was the 17th seed.

The highest-ranked withdrawal from today’s event was Alexander Elliot, who was the 2nd seed in the Men’s MC 200 IM. The SM10 Athlete, a three-time Para-World Championships medalist, is not entered in any further events this week.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 400 I.M.

#5 Tessa Cieplucha (MAC) – 4:43.24

(MAC) – 4:43.24 #23 Kyah De Mitri (KISU) – 4:57.45

#25 Ashley Ko (OS) – 4:57.61

#32 Peyton Leigh (BROCK) – 5:00.50

#37 Elsa Yazedjian (CAMO) – 5:01.94

#42 Marissa Laurin (GPP) – 5:02.93

#56 Hannah Rutten (KISU) – 5:06.47

Men’s 400 I.M.

#5 Jordi Vilchez (BTSC/OSU) – 4:21.00

#15 Andrew Xie (PCSC) – 4:30.91

#21 Charlie Skalenda (UCSC) – 4:32.40

#60 Aiden Luykenaar (UCSC) – 4:24.39

Para Women’s 150 I.M.

Para Men’s 150 I.M.

Para Women’s 200 I.M.

Para Men’s 200 I.M.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

#16 Paul Dardis (UCSC) – 2:06.58

#17 Andrew Xie (PCSC) – 2:06.60

#43 Kevin Kong (UCSC) – 2:10.54

Women’s 200 Backstroke