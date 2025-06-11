Texas Scores Commitment From Isabel Baley, #1 Ranked Diver In Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabel Baley from Midland, Texas has announced her commitment to stay in-state and continue her academic and athletic careers at Texas beginning in fall 2026. She is the #1 ranked diving recruit in the high school class of 2026.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Texas where i will continue my academic and athletic career.. I am so greatful for this opportunity! I would love to thank my coaches, friends, family, and others for helping me make this decision. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. HOOK EM’ “

Baley competes for the City of Midland. In 2024, she competed at USA Diving Junior Nationals. There she dove to an 8th place finish in the 3 meter (384.20), 9th place finish in the 1 meter (347.20), and 13th in the platform event (312.90). Later this month, Baley is scheduled to compete in the USA Diving Zone F Championships.

The Texas women finished 3rd at the 2025 NCAA Championships with 394 points, just 23 points behind 2nd place Stanford (417 points). The Longhorns were led by fifth year swimmer Emma Sticklen with 48 individual points.

Right behind Sticklen was diver Alejandra Estudillo who scored 42 points, including an NCAA title in the 3 meter event. She also was 6th in the 1 meter and 9th in the platform event. Bayleigh Cranford was the 4th highest scorer of the team with 29 individual points including a 6th place finish in the platform event.

Baley will arrive on campus in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with swimmers Brynn Lavigueur, Sydney Schoeck, Avery Klamfoth, and Mena Boardman.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.