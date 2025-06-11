Canadian Worlds Roster Update: Oleksiak, Gaziev Solidify Singapore Berths With 100 Free Wins

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Penny Oleksiak and Ruslan Gaziev picked up wins in the 100 freestyle on Tuesday night at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, qualifying them for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

Oleksiak had already put herself in a position to be named to the Worlds roster after winning the women’s 50 free in a time under Swimming Canada’s secondary standard (Priority 3), but in the 100 free, she booked the win and got under the ‘A’ cut by two-tenths in 54.05 to get bumped up to Priority 1.

Taylor Ruck and Ingrid Wilm, who had already qualified for the Worlds team, placed 2nd and 4th in the 100 free to add the relay to their schedule, while Brooklyn Douthwright took 3rd to earn a Singapore slot under Priority 2.

In the men’s 100 free, Gaziev won in a time of 48.37, narrowly missing the ‘A’ cut by .03, but since he was under the secondary standard, he’ll be able to swim the event individually in Singapore.

Antoine Sauve was the surprise runner-up in a lifetime best of 48.42, while Josh Liendo settled for 3rd in 48.62, meaning he may not represent Canada in the 100 free individually in Singapore. However, Sauve was not under the ‘A’ cut (48.34) and Liendo has been as fast as 47.55 in the qualifying period, so it’s possible he’ll get an individual entry in the event.

Runner-up Sauve and 4th-place finisher Filip Senc-Samardzic added their names to the roster in the 4×100 free relay, while Liendo had already qualified in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Other Day 4 Events

Women's 200 fly – Summer McIntosh scared the super-suited world record with the 2nd-fastest swim in history in 2:02.26, adding this event to her program in Singapore. Ella Jansen, already on the Worlds team, was the runner-up in a best time of 2:09.68, just shy of the 'A' cut (2:09.21).

Men's 200 fly – Ilya Kharun added the 200 fly to his schedule after winning big in a time of 1:53.41, while no one else in the field was within striking distance of the 'A' cut.

Women's 50 breast – Alexanne Lepage topped the 50 breast in a time of 30.92, putting her under the secondary cut (31.06) and meaning she'll be able to swim this race in Singapore after already qualifying in the 100 breast. Runner-up Sophie Angus (30.97) was also under the secondary standard and is already on the team, though she's yet to be under the 'A' cut in her career (30.75) so she's not assured an entry in the 50 at Worlds.

Men's 50 breast – Oliver Dawson completed his sweep of the men's breaststroke events in the 50, clocking 27.80 to miss the secondary standard by two-tenths (27.60).

PROJECTED CANADIAN WORLDS ROSTER

Women

Men

SELECTION PROCESS

Priority 1: Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times.

Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times. Priority 2: Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle

Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle Priority 3: If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A).

If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A). Priority 4: If no swimmer has been selected in either the men’s or women’s 100m Butterfly, Backstroke, or Breaststroke after Priorities 1–3: select the fastest eligible male and female swimmer in each of those 100m events from the A finals, including those already selected in earlier priorities.

QUALIFYING STANDARDS