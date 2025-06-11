Mental Toughness Meets Technical Feedback

Courtesy of LumaLanes, a SwimSwam partner.

Coaches, let’s be honest: swimmers are mentally built different.

They grind through threshold sets, hold stroke technique deep into lactate, and push themselves on nothing but an interval and your voice echoing off tile. No GPS. No split screens. No data on the fly.

Just willpower.

That’s what makes swimmers some of the toughest athletes in the world. But what if you could take that internal fire and pair it with real-time pacing feedback?

What if your athletes didn’t just feel their pace—but could see it every stroke of the way? That’s the power of LumaLanes.

LumaLanes is a waterproof LED swim pacing system that lays on the bottom of the pool. With the touch of a phone screen, you set a pace, and a light pulses down the lane at exactly that speed. Your swimmers chase it, hold it, or stay ahead of it. No more guessing. No more screaming across the water.

Just visual pacing, every rep, every lane.

Whether you’re running sprint 50s, holding back-half 100 pace, or locking in mile splits, LumaLanes turns every set into a race simulation. And the best part? Setup takes just 1–2 minutes per lane—same for takedown. You’ll be up and running before practice even starts!

🎯Want to Try It Free?

Go to LumaLanes.com and fill out the demo request form (it’ll pop up after a few seconds). We’ll send you a system for a 15-day free trial—no purchase necessary.

Let your swimmers chase the light.

Let their mental strength meet next-level feedback.

And watch your training transform.

LumaLanes is CE approved and authorized for use internationally; shipping is also available around the globe. Visit Lumalanes.com for more information or to place an order.

Follow LumaLanesSwim on Instagram