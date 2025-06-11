Winter Juniors Qualifier Nicholas Kwan Commits To Georgia For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nicholas Kwan from Jacksonville, Florida has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Georgia beginning in fall 2026.

Kwan swims for Bolles School Sharks out of Florida. In December, he swam at Winter Juniors East, finishing 35th in the 200 free in a 1:39.00. That marked a lifetime best. He also was 49th in the 200 fly (1:50.66) and 70th in the 500 free (4:33.44).

In March, he swam to another personal best in the 200 free as he posted a 1:37.85 at the Florida State Championships. He also swam to a lifetime best of a 1:48.58 200 fly and 4:00.71 400 IM.

So far this summer, he swam a lifetime best 52.27 100 free at the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale. He swam even faster in the event in Singapore at the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championships posting a 51.98 in prelims.

Kwan’s Best SCY Times are:

100 free: 45.49

200 free: 1:37.85

500 free: 4:30.85

100 fly: 50.30

200 fly: 1:48.58

400 IM: 4:00.71

The Georgia men finished 4th at the 2025 SEC Championships and went on to finish 7th at NCAAs. Luca Urlando led the way at NCAAs with an NCAA record 200 butterfly and scored a total of 45 individual points.

Based on his best times, Kwan will look to improve to make a final at SECs. It took a 1:44.30 200 fly, 1:34.99 200 free, and a 4:18.24 500 free to earn a second swim.

Kwan will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2030 along with Sam Lofstrom. Lofstrom hails from Colorado and primarily swims sprint free.

