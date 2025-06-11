BOTR Ranked Recruit Sara Czirjak Commits To Virginia For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sara Czirjak from Charlottesville, Virginia has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Virginia beginning in fall 2026. She was a ‘Best of the Rest’ ranked recruit last summer.

Czirjak will stay close to home as she enters her senior year of high school this fall at Albemarle High School and swims club for Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA.

Just last week, Czirjak competed at US Summer Nationals. There she swam to numerous lifetime best times including a 2:30.23 200 breast to finish 12th and a 32.80 50 breast for 30th. She also was 20th in the 100 breast in a 1:10.78, just off her lifetime best of a 1:10.70. Czirjak notably swam the 200 breast at US Olympic Trials in summer 2024 finishing 24th in a 2:32.29.

This past spring, she finished her SCY season at Y-Nationals. There she swam to a 3rd place finish in the 100 breast (1:02.30) and 200 breast (2:12.47). Both marked season best times.

Czirjak’s Best SCY Times Are:

100 breast: 1:02.22

200 breast: 2:11.37

The Virginia women captured their fifth straight NCAA title this past season. The team was led by Gretchen Walsh who graduated last month. Walsh swam to wins in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free.

Based on her best times, Czirjak has the potential to bring depth to the breaststroke group. Her best time in the 200 breast would have already been on the border of the ACC ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals. Alex Walsh, who just finished her fifth year, led the team in the 200 breast this past season with a 2:03.65. Rising Aimee Canny was #2 on the team with a 2:06.70. Canny will have graduated by the time Czirjak arrives.

Czirjak will arrive on campus in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with Alyssa Sagle, Roos Rottink, Molly Workman, Caden Martin, Smilte Plytnykaite, Jessica Thompson, and Olivia Hine.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.