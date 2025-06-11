Phoebe Bacon on Surprise Worlds Berth: “The 2IM has always just been a fun event for me”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After finishing outside of the top 2 in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at US Nationals, it looked like 2x Olympian Phoebe Bacon was going to miss the world championship team. But after finishing 4th in the 200 IM prelims, the NCAA champion from Wisconsin gave herself one more chance and took full advantage. Swimming freely in the final and finishing 2nd, Bacon booked her ticket to Singapore.