Phoebe Bacon on Surprise Worlds Berth: “The 2IM has always just been a fun event for me”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (Updated 6/02)
- Live Results
- How To Watch (USA Swimming Network)
After finishing outside of the top 2 in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at US Nationals, it looked like 2x Olympian Phoebe Bacon was going to miss the world championship team. But after finishing 4th in the 200 IM prelims, the NCAA champion from Wisconsin gave herself one more chance and took full advantage. Swimming freely in the final and finishing 2nd, Bacon booked her ticket to Singapore.
I knew when she went 1:51 in this event at NCAA’s that she was due for a big swim in the big pool. She really didn’t give up much ground on the breaststroke this time, or at least a lot less than she has in the past, and it made a huge difference. Phoebe is someone that Team USA needs on the team just because of her electric personality and the ability to be an awesome teammate!
her breaststroke was actually incredible. I spent that whole first 100 thinking “Hayes gets her on the breaststroke” but bacon just kept fighting