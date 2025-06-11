Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Phoebe Bacon on Surprise Worlds Berth: “The 2IM has always just been a fun event for me”

Comments: 2

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After finishing outside of the top 2 in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at US Nationals, it looked like 2x Olympian Phoebe Bacon was going to miss the world championship team. But after finishing 4th in the 200 IM prelims, the NCAA champion from Wisconsin gave herself one more chance and took full advantage. Swimming freely in the final and finishing 2nd, Bacon booked her ticket to Singapore.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
7 minutes ago

I knew when she went 1:51 in this event at NCAA’s that she was due for a big swim in the big pool. She really didn’t give up much ground on the breaststroke this time, or at least a lot less than she has in the past, and it made a huge difference. Phoebe is someone that Team USA needs on the team just because of her electric personality and the ability to be an awesome teammate!

6
0
Reply
800 medley relay
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
23 seconds ago

her breaststroke was actually incredible. I spent that whole first 100 thinking “Hayes gets her on the breaststroke” but bacon just kept fighting

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!