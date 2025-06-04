Torri Huske Breaks Simone Manuel’s US Open Record With 52.43 100 Freestyle

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 51.71 — Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2017)
- American Record: 52.04 — Simone Manuel (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 52.54 — Simone Manuel, United States (2018)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kate Douglass — 52.56
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25
- Torri Huske (AAC) – 52.43
- Gretchen Walsh (NYAC) – 52.78
- Simone Manuel (TXLA) – 52.83
- Kate Douglass (NYAX – 53.16
- Erin Gemmel (TXLA) – 53.51
- Anna Moesch (GSCY) – 53.54
- Maxine Parker (CA-Y) – 53.56
- Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 53.72
Torri Huske swam to a new US Open Record en route to a win on night one of competition in Indianapolis. Huske earned the win in the 100 free in a 52.43, breaking Simone Manuel‘s US Open record of a 52.54 that Manuel swam back in 2018 at Nationals in July. The swim also marked Huske’s first US Open record.
Split Comparison
|Huske – 2025 Nationals
|Manuel – 2018
|
Huske PB- 2024 Paris
|50
|25.09
|25.62
|25.06
|100
|27.34
|26.92
|27.23
|52.43
|52.54
|52.29
Huske was out faster today (25.09) than Manuel was in 2018 (25.62) and was far enough ahead of the record to sneak under it. Huske was out about as fast as she was at the 2024 Paris Olympics in a 25.06 when she swam to her personal best of a 52.29 to earn silver.
Although she was slightly off her personal best, the swim is Huske’s #2 performance in her career. Prior to 2024, she had never been under the 53-second mark. Her season best entering the meet was a 52.95 from the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale.
With her win, Huske punched her ticket to the 2025 World Championships that are set to begin next month in Singapore. She also is the #2 seed in the 50 free and 100 fly, #3 seed in the 200 IM, #4 seed in the 50 fly, and #7 seed in the 200 free this week. Manuel also will make the trip to Singapore after finishing 3rd tonight in a 52.83.
it seems like this was an unpopular take but its pretty clear from these splits torri is more a front half swimmer than simone (even as shes improved her back half) — so given that i wonder what her actual ceiling is in the 50. as i noted her current pb of 24.09 came at a meet where she was .6 off her current pb in the 100…
https://swimswam.com/2025-u-s-world-trials-previews-the-paris-4×100-free-relay-team-takes-aim-at-the-50-freestyle/#comment-1563766
torris event selection tomorrow will be interesting w the 200 free / 50 fly double. i expect her to swim both prelims and see what happens tbh. she might not even make the final in the 200 free which would make that decision for her. ledecky weinstein… Read more »