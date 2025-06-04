Torri Huske Breaks Simone Manuel’s US Open Record With 52.43 100 Freestyle

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 51.71 — Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2017)

American Record: 52.04 — Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54 — Simone Manuel , United States (2018)

, United States (2018) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kate Douglass — 52.56

— 52.56 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Torri Huske swam to a new US Open Record en route to a win on night one of competition in Indianapolis. Huske earned the win in the 100 free in a 52.43, breaking Simone Manuel‘s US Open record of a 52.54 that Manuel swam back in 2018 at Nationals in July. The swim also marked Huske’s first US Open record.

Split Comparison

Huske – 2025 Nationals Manuel – 2018 Huske PB- 2024 Paris 50 25.09 25.62 25.06 100 27.34 26.92 27.23 52.43 52.54 52.29

Huske was out faster today (25.09) than Manuel was in 2018 (25.62) and was far enough ahead of the record to sneak under it. Huske was out about as fast as she was at the 2024 Paris Olympics in a 25.06 when she swam to her personal best of a 52.29 to earn silver.

Although she was slightly off her personal best, the swim is Huske’s #2 performance in her career. Prior to 2024, she had never been under the 53-second mark. Her season best entering the meet was a 52.95 from the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale.

With her win, Huske punched her ticket to the 2025 World Championships that are set to begin next month in Singapore. She also is the #2 seed in the 50 free and 100 fly, #3 seed in the 200 IM, #4 seed in the 50 fly, and #7 seed in the 200 free this week. Manuel also will make the trip to Singapore after finishing 3rd tonight in a 52.83.