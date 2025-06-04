Weinstein Outsplits Katie Ledecky On The Second Half Of The 800 Free In 4:04.67

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Whilst Katie Ledecky stole the headlines and our attention in the 800 freestyle with the second-fastest swim of all time, Claire Weinstein made some history in taking second place. That is her first top-two finish in this event at U.S. Nationals and almost certainly adds her to the team ahead of the 200 and 400 freestyles later this week. However, it was Weinstein’s second 400 that really stands out from tonight. She descended each hundred after the 100 meter mark.

She outsplit Ledecky over the second half of this race 4:04.67 to 4:05.10. What is even more remarkable is that prior to a month ago 4:04 was her 400 best – and even now this stands at the 4:01 she swam in Fort Lauderdale. She may be looking to become just the sixth woman under 4:00 later this week.

She was faster than Ledecky on each of the last three 100s, most emphatically so on the final 100 where she was nine-tenths clear. She descended by six and a half second throughout the race.

Split Katie Ledecky – 8:05.76 Claire Weinstein – 8:19.67 100 57.16 1:01.10 200 1:00.64 1:05.83 300 1:01.54 1:04.65 400 1:01.32 1:03.46 500 1:01.4 1:02.74 600 1:01.65 1:01.44 700 1:01.78 1:01.10 800 1:00.27 59.35

Weinstein was out in 8:15.04 in this race, flipping nearly six seconds behind second-place Jillian Cox. She closed the gap drastically in the second half, out-touching the Texas freshman by 0.21 after a wicked 28.89 final 50 meters. She knocked over a second off her best of 8:21.00 from the 2023 U.S. Nationals, where she finished third behind Cox.

This is not the first time that Weinstein has negative split the 800. She did the same at the 2023 Fran Crippen meet, going 4:13.96/4:11.99 to take the win ahead of Katie Grimes and Bella Sims in 8:25.95, but has never negative split the race this drastically before. She was 8:29.80 at last years Olympic Trials, marking a huge turnaround in 12 months.

Tonight’s second 400 split is now Weinstein’s #2 400 freestyle, and she looks in fantastic form to reclaim her 200 freestyle title tomorrow as well as make a statement in the 400.