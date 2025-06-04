The Relay Breakdown: Men’s 4x100m Freestyle

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 46.40 — Pan Zhanle, China (2024)

American Record: 46.96 — Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open record: 46.99 – Jack Alexy , United States (2025)

, United States (2025) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Chris Guiliano — 47.38

— 47.38 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.34

Top 8:

The 100 freestyle final tonight was absolutely breathtakingly quick. For a second year in a row a 47.5 was not enough for an individual spot, whilst there are two men who broke 48 who will be left at home.

The top four will be guaranteed a spot, whilst fifth and sixth will need to wait to see how the team shapes up elsewhere.

What does all this mean for Team USA’s 4×100 free relay this summer?

The Past Is History, the Future Is a Mystery?

Last year’s Olympic Trials featured an historic 100 freestyle final. Not only did the top four swimmers all break 48 seconds, a first, but all of the top six did. Their Trials times add-up of 3:10.16 would have been quick enough to win Olympic gold.

The US did just that in Paris in a time of 3:09.28, the sixth-fastest time in history, but the drop of 0.88 seconds was the smallest in recent history for the US

Here was what the gaps look like between the add-up from the top four at Nationals and the relay times swum later that summer since 2000.



The last two years have seen much smaller gaps than the previous decade. There may not be a trend there however – the 2023 team was a weak one, missing a true star (Jack Alexy only split 47.6 – his breakout later in the week was truly remarkable), and as mentioned the trials add-up in 2024 was quick enough to be a gold-medal contender already.

We love to predict how relays will perform before a major summer meet. There are almost no other real opportunities for a top-tier long course relay team to compete, so there’s limited data to go off.

Based on the U.S. Nationals results we’ve built a model to predict the final time for the American 4×100 free relay this summer. To calculate this we’ve considered the National Championship results (top four), previous history of the drops from Nationals to the relay in the summer, and the raw times themselves.

The past four years look something like this:

Year Trials Add-up Predicted Time Range (90% confidence band*) Range (50% confidence band) Actual Relay Time 2021 3:11.56 3:09.59 3:09.00 – 3:10.14 3:09.33 – 3:09.75 3:08.97 2022 3:12.26 1:10.05 3:09.53 – 3:10.48 3:09.71- 3:10.09 3:09.34 2023 3:11.90 3:09.82 3:09.28 – 3:10.29 3:09.51 – 3:09.89 3:10.81 2024 3:10.16 3:08.52 3:07.64 – 3:09.29 3:08.66 – 3:09.39 3:09.28

*This defines the upper and lower limits of a range in which we would be 90% sure that the result would fall – if this was raced 100 times, in 90 of those we’d expect a time in this range.

First things first, the model does have some limitations. It is only intended as a ballpark figure and the 90% and 50% confidence bands are too confident, especially for the last few years where the actual drops have ranged anywhere from 0.88 seconds to 2.92 seconds.

Overall though, we’re not looking for this to give us an absolute relay time to hold ourselves to for the summer – just a range which we (or you) can debate. Without further ado, here are all the numbers from this year’s trials you need to worry about.

The Numbers

Top 4 1 Jack Alexy – 47.17 2 Patrick Sammon – 47.47 3 Chris Guiliano – 47.49 4 Destin Lasco – 47.58 Total 3:09.71 Predicted time 3:08.86 Range (90% confidence band) 3:07.71 – 3:09.61 Range (50% confidence band) 3:08.57 – 3:09.31

Fastest three flat-start times of the top-six:

Fastest three senior international relay splits of the top six:

Fastest flat-start add-up:

Fastest flat start + relay split add-up:

Jonny Kulow could be a weapon on this relay after three sub-47.5 splits back in 2023 at the Pan-American games. There is not a great deal of international relay experience from these six- Alexy and Guiliano are the only two to have swum in a worlds final – but based on raw speed alone they make a formidable team

As a final look ahead, here are the U.S. Nationals/Trials to summer relay drops since 2000 based on location. The circles get darker as the year gets later, and any hollow circles indicate a negative drop – that is, an increase.