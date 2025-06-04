Caroline Bricker on Surprise 200 Fly National Title: “I thought it was a mistake”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
Rising Stanford junior Caroline Bricker took the first night of 2025 US Trials by storm, upsetting the field to touch first in the women’s 200 fly in 2:05.80. Bricker is coming off of an NCAA title in the 400 IM, a championships that also saw her help Stanford win an NCAA title in the 800 free relay. The versatile swimmer has now translated her success to long course in a big way, winning her first US national title and qualifying for her first world championship team.
Greg Meehan knows how to train swimmers.