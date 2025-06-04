Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caroline Bricker on Surprise 200 Fly National Title: “I thought it was a mistake”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rising Stanford junior Caroline Bricker took the first night of 2025 US Trials by storm, upsetting the field to touch first in the women’s 200 fly in 2:05.80. Bricker is coming off of an NCAA title in the 400 IM, a championships that also saw her help Stanford win an NCAA title in the 800 free relay. The versatile swimmer has now translated her success to long course in a big way, winning her first US national title and qualifying for her first world championship team.

Thomas The Tank Engine
4 seconds ago

Greg Meehan knows how to train swimmers.

