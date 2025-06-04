Katie Ledecky Throws Down 8:05.76 In 800 Free For Third-Quickest Performance In History

Her performance ranks as the third-fastest swim in the event’s history, trailing only her own world record of 8:04.12 from last month and her 8:04.79 from the 2016 Rio Olympics. It also marks the first-ever 8:05 swim in history, with Ledecky solely occupying the entire 8:04 to 8:08 range since no other swimmer has ever broken into that territory. The second-fastest performer in history, Canada’s Summer McIntosh, sits nearly four seconds back with her 8:09.86 from earlier this February.

With her swim tonight, Ledecky now owns the 11 fastest times in the event’s history, up from her previous total of 10. In fact, she holds 23 of the 25 fastest performances ever, with McIntosh accounting for the other two in the all-time top 25.

Ledecky went out aggressively, and midway through the race, it looked like she might capture her 17th career individual world record. She split 1:57.80 at the 200 mark, her first time under 1:58 at that point, and well ahead of her world record pace of 1:58.38. She reached the 400 in a staggering 4:00.66, a time that would have won last summer’s Olympic Trials if she hadn’t been in the field, and notably faster than the 4:00.86 she clocked to win bronze in the individual 400 free at the Paris Olympics.

She remained under world record pace through the 650 turn before falling off slightly over the closing 150.

See a full splits comparison between her three fastest 800 free swims in history below, along with the complete all-time top 25 list.