Katie Ledecky Throws Down 8:05.76 In 800 Free For Third-Quickest Performance In History

by Sean Griffin 2

June 03rd, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which double as the World Championship Trials, are in full swing, and in the penultimate event of the first night, 28-year-old Katie Ledecky, widely regarded as both the greatest freestyler in history and the greatest female swimmer of all time, posted a time of 8:05.76 to claim the women’s 800 freestyle title.

Her performance ranks as the third-fastest swim in the event’s history, trailing only her own world record of 8:04.12 from last month and her 8:04.79 from the 2016 Rio Olympics. It also marks the first-ever 8:05 swim in history, with Ledecky solely occupying the entire 8:04 to 8:08 range since no other swimmer has ever broken into that territory. The second-fastest performer in history, Canada’s Summer McIntosh, sits nearly four seconds back with her 8:09.86 from earlier this February.

With her swim tonight, Ledecky now owns the 11 fastest times in the event’s history, up from her previous total of 10. In fact, she holds 23 of the 25 fastest performances ever, with McIntosh accounting for the other two in the all-time top 25.

Ledecky went out aggressively, and midway through the race, it looked like she might capture her 17th career individual world record. She split 1:57.80 at the 200 mark, her first time under 1:58 at that point, and well ahead of her world record pace of 1:58.38. She reached the 400 in a staggering 4:00.66, a time that would have won last summer’s Olympic Trials if she hadn’t been in the field, and notably faster than the 4:00.86 she clocked to win bronze in the individual 400 free at the Paris Olympics.

She remained under world record pace through the 650 turn before falling off slightly over the closing 150.

See a full splits comparison between her three fastest 800 free swims in history below, along with the complete all-time top 25 list.

Splits Comparison:

New World Record #2 Swim Of All Time #3 Swim of All Time (Tonight)
50m 27.59 28.03 27.41
100m 29.98 (57.57) 29.95 (57.98) 29.75 (57.16)
150m 30.01 (1:27.58) 30.73 (1:28.71) 30.11 (1:27.27)
200m 30.80 (1:58.38) 30.71 (1:59.42) 30.53 (1:57.80)
250m 30.67 (2:29.05) 30.64 (2:30.06) 30.60 (2:28.40)
300m 31.03 (3:00.08) 30.70 (3:00.76) 30.94 (2:59.34)
350m 30.70 (3:30.78) 30.37 (3:31.13) 30.64 (3:29.98)
400m 31.00 (4:01.78) 30.85 (4:01.98) 30.68 (4:00.66)
450m 30.47 (4:32.25) 30.22 (4:32.20) 30.78 (4:31.44)
500m 30.74 (5:02.99) 30.74 (5:02.94) 30.62 (5:02.06)
550m 30.50 (5:33.49) 30.60 (5:33.54) 30.79 (5:32.85)
600m 30.78 (6:04.27) 30.76 (6:04.30) 30.86 (6:03.71)
650m 30.43 (6:34.70) 30.77 (6:35.07) 30.84 (6:34.55)
700m 30.67 (7:05.37) 30.37 (7:05.44) 30.94 (7:05.49)
750m 30.29 (7:35.66) 30.36 (7:35.80) 30.84 (7:36.33)
800m 28.46 (8:04.12) 28.99 (8:04.79) 29.43 (8:05.76)

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 800 LCM Freestyle:

  1. Katie Ledecky — 8:04.12 (2025)
  2. Katie Ledecky — 8:04.79 (2016)
  3. Katie Ledecky — 8:05.76 (2025)*
  4. Katie Ledecky — 8:06.68 (2016)
  5. Katie Ledecky –8:07.07 (2023)
  6. Katie Ledecky — 8:07.27 (2018)
  7. Katie Ledecky — 8:07.39 (2015)
  8. Katie Ledecky — 8:08.04 (2022)
  9. Katie Ledecky — 8:08.87 (2023)
  10. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.13 (2018)
  11. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27 (2022)
  12. Summer McIntosh — 8:09.86 (2025)
  13. Katie Ledecky — 8:10.32 (2016)
  14. Katie Ledecky — 8:10.70 (2019)
  15. Katie Ledecky — 8:10.91 (2016)
  16. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.00 (2014)
  17. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.04 (2024)
  18. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.08 (2018)
  19. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.21 (2015)
  20. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.35 (2014)
  21. Summer McIntosh — 8:11.39 (2024)
  22. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.50 (2017)
  23. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.70 (2018)
  24. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.83 (2022)
  25. Katie Ledecky — 8:11.98 (2018)

Ledecky, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and the four-time defending Olympic champion in the 800 free, has also won the world title in the event six times, spanning from 2013 to 2023. She sat out the 2024 Worlds due to their proximity to the Paris Games.

Her career has seen a massive resurgence since she left Stanford in the fall of 2021 to train with Anthony Nesty at the University of Florida. In a five-year span starting from after she set the 800 free World Record in 2016 to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she only broke the 8:10 barrier twice in the event. However, after moving to Florida, she has broken 8:10 a total of six times.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Robert
49 seconds ago

Don’t ever take this heroine for granted ! She performed incredibly !!

Joethebroswims
9 minutes ago

Wonder if summer will swim the 8 at trials and what she go if so.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Joethebroswims
