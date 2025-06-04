Katie Ledecky Throws Down 8:05.76 In 800 Free For Third-Quickest Performance In History

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which double as the World Championship Trials, are in full swing, and in the penultimate event of the first night, 28-year-old Katie Ledecky, widely regarded as both the greatest freestyler in history and the greatest female swimmer of all time, posted a time of 8:05.76 to claim the women’s 800 freestyle title.
Splits Comparison:
|New World Record
|#2 Swim Of All Time
|#3 Swim of All Time (Tonight)
|50m
|27.59
|28.03
|27.41
|100m
|29.98 (57.57)
|29.95 (57.98)
|29.75 (57.16)
|150m
|30.01 (1:27.58)
|30.73 (1:28.71)
|30.11 (1:27.27)
|200m
|30.80 (1:58.38)
|30.71 (1:59.42)
|30.53 (1:57.80)
|250m
|30.67 (2:29.05)
|30.64 (2:30.06)
|30.60 (2:28.40)
|300m
|31.03 (3:00.08)
|30.70 (3:00.76)
|30.94 (2:59.34)
|350m
|30.70 (3:30.78)
|30.37 (3:31.13)
|30.64 (3:29.98)
|400m
|31.00 (4:01.78)
|30.85 (4:01.98)
|30.68 (4:00.66)
|450m
|30.47 (4:32.25)
|30.22 (4:32.20)
|30.78 (4:31.44)
|500m
|30.74 (5:02.99)
|30.74 (5:02.94)
|30.62 (5:02.06)
|550m
|30.50 (5:33.49)
|30.60 (5:33.54)
|30.79 (5:32.85)
|600m
|30.78 (6:04.27)
|30.76 (6:04.30)
|30.86 (6:03.71)
|650m
|30.43 (6:34.70)
|30.77 (6:35.07)
|30.84 (6:34.55)
|700m
|30.67 (7:05.37)
|30.37 (7:05.44)
|30.94 (7:05.49)
|750m
|30.29 (7:35.66)
|30.36 (7:35.80)
|30.84 (7:36.33)
|800m
|28.46 (8:04.12)
|28.99 (8:04.79)
|29.43 (8:05.76)
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 800 LCM Freestyle:
- Katie Ledecky — 8:04.12 (2025)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:04.79 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:05.76 (2025)*
- Katie Ledecky — 8:06.68 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky –8:07.07 (2023)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:07.27 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:07.39 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:08.04 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:08.87 (2023)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:09.13 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27 (2022)
- Summer McIntosh — 8:09.86 (2025)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:10.32 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:10.70 (2019)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:10.91 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.00 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.04 (2024)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.08 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.21 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.35 (2014)
- Summer McIntosh — 8:11.39 (2024)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.50 (2017)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.70 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.83 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.98 (2018)
Ledecky, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and the four-time defending Olympic champion in the 800 free, has also won the world title in the event six times, spanning from 2013 to 2023. She sat out the 2024 Worlds due to their proximity to the Paris Games.
Her career has seen a massive resurgence since she left Stanford in the fall of 2021 to train with Anthony Nesty at the University of Florida. In a five-year span starting from after she set the 800 free World Record in 2016 to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she only broke the 8:10 barrier twice in the event. However, after moving to Florida, she has broken 8:10 a total of six times.
Don’t ever take this heroine for granted ! She performed incredibly !!
Wonder if summer will swim the 8 at trials and what she go if so.