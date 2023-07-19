Thomas Heilman, The Youngest Member Of The U.S. 2023 World Championship Squad

Thomas Heilman burst onto the swimming scene December 2021 as a 14 year old, breaking 14 National Age Group Records over 11 days competing at three swim meets, U.S. Open, the Arena Capital Classic, and Jr Nationals. Just over 18 months later, and only 16 years, Thomas is now the youngest member of Team USA’s World Championship squad, making it in two events, 100 and 200 meter butterfly. Heilman’s 200 fly at U.S. Trials, the 1:54.54, broke Michael Phelps’ famous National Age Group Record .
Heilman’s personal best times:
- 100m butterfly – 51.19
- 200m butterfly -1:54.54
THOMAS HEILMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS PREDICTIONS?
He’s young, still in development. What do you hope he learns and gains from this moment in his career? I’d like to see PBs, and he stated that in his interview. However, no matter what happens, the Team USA travel experience alone is a big gain. I would like to see him make a final, but I’d consider that a bonus. Walking out with the top 8 elites would further wire his brain in positive ways for years to come. At the end of the day, this experience is a stepping stone, another opportunity in time for him to sharpen his sword for the future.. But who cares what I think? I want to know what you think. Drop your comments below.
Follow Thomas Heilman on Instagram here.
Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here.
RECENT SWIMSWAM VIDEOS
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
He’s definitely capable of making finals in the 200 fly. The 100 would be a bonus for sure. Part of the test will be how he handles the addition of a semi-final into the mix. Being able to give just the right amount of energy to make the cut but still save your best for last takes a lot of maturity and experience. With that said, the kid has a LOT of composure from what we’ve seen. I bet he crushes the 200 fly.
100 Fly: 51.3 in semis, misses the final
200 Fly: 1:54.2 4th in the final
I just hope the kid enjoys his experience and remembers that he got into this sport because he likes swimming. He’s only 16. He has so much ahead of him regardless of how he swims. I think the “pump the breaks” comments are partially in response to what happened with Michael Andrew.
…true, but MA was breaking records, a lot of NAGs going back to 10 and under. As a policy, we report all NAGs, and at a certain point MA was taking over the newsfeed with so many of them. AND, a lot of people did not like MA’s USRPT. That drove a lot of the criticism.
I think people need to cool their jets with Heilman a bit. People that are saying he’s a medal threat and/or due to drop time need to keep in mind this is his first senior meet, and who knows how he’ll do with a second taper, pressure, and competitors better than him. I agree with Mel saying that finaling is a bonus. Clearly a gifted kid with a bright future, but wouldn’t be surprised if he adds time or misses finals.
…that first big international competition is tough. You get drained from the experience, taking it all in. You quickly learn that blocking it all out is how you perform. This WCs will fade from memory fast. OTs, when at only 17, he’s going to be way more confident after this summer… Should be very interesting.
I absolutely guarantee….if this kid was from any other country, he’d be getting hype beyond comprehension. Every single time in the last 18 months that Heilman has made waves the comments insist that we need to pump the breaks on him.
“He’s not a contender at the senior level” or “It’s yards” or “he’s already 6 feet 8, 245 pounds, he won’t develop anymore”.
He has blown away expectations every single time and now he’s approaching world level competitive times.
This kid is 1:54.5 and 51.1 at 16 years old – literally unprecedented combination of 100/200 fly at that age and within a shout of the podium. Like seriously Ilya kharun is getting more hype than Heilman… Read more »
…I think all fans want him to blow our minds, but he’s already done that, and he made BIG drops at US Trials. Off topic, since he was 14 he has come off very mature and put-together. He could absolutely shoulder this big step well.
He will certainly final in the 200 fly, maybe even challenge for a medal. I don’t know if he’ll get there in the 100 tho
…again, a final would be a big bonus IMO. I think walking out and getting 8th would be a great experience. Going in the hole with the other 7 elites makes you tough.