Thomas Heilman, The Youngest Member Of The U.S. 2023 World Championship Squad

Thomas Heilman burst onto the swimming scene December 2021 as a 14 year old, breaking 14 National Age Group Records over 11 days competing at three swim meets, U.S. Open, the Arena Capital Classic, and Jr Nationals. Just over 18 months later, and only 16 years, Thomas is now the youngest member of Team USA’s World Championship squad, making it in two events, 100 and 200 meter butterfly. Heilman’s 200 fly at U.S. Trials, the 1:54.54, broke Michael Phelps’ famous National Age Group Record .

Heilman’s personal best times:

100m butterfly – 51.19

200m butterfly -1:54.54

THOMAS HEILMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS PREDICTIONS?

He’s young, still in development. What do you hope he learns and gains from this moment in his career? I’d like to see PBs, and he stated that in his interview. However, no matter what happens, the Team USA travel experience alone is a big gain. I would like to see him make a final, but I’d consider that a bonus. Walking out with the top 8 elites would further wire his brain in positive ways for years to come. At the end of the day, this experience is a stepping stone, another opportunity in time for him to sharpen his sword for the future.. But who cares what I think? I want to know what you think. Drop your comments below.

