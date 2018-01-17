Thomas Heilman Breaks National Age Group Record in 100 Fly

Thomas Heilman of the Piedmont Family YMCA has broken the 10 & under National Age Group Record in the 100 yard fly. Swimming last weekend at Winterfest, hosted by SPY Swimming, he swam a 58.36, which broke the record of 59.37 that was set in 2017 by Floridian Kaii Winkler.

Heilman’s previous best time, swum on December 1st, was 59.70.

He opened his swim in a first-50 split of 27.68 and closed in 30.68.

The event marked one of 6 wins in the 10 & under age group at the meet for Heilman. He also won the 100 IM (1:03.23), 50 free (25.04), 100 back (1:03.43), 50 fly (27.05), and 100 free (54.75). The vintage-2010 record in the 50 fly is 26.58.

Heilman ages up in the next few weeks, so this meet was one of his last opportunities to go after 10 & under records. He swims at CYAC for Alex Rayle.