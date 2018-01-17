Thomas Heilman Breaks National Age Group Record in 100 Fly

Braden Keith
January 17th, 2018 Club, News

Thomas Heilman of the Piedmont Family YMCA has broken the 10 & under National Age Group Record in the 100 yard fly. Swimming last weekend at Winterfest, hosted by SPY Swimming, he swam a 58.36, which broke the record of 59.37 that was set in 2017 by Floridian Kaii Winkler.

Heilman’s previous best time, swum on December 1st, was 59.70.

He opened his swim in a first-50 split of 27.68 and closed in 30.68.

The event marked one of 6 wins in the 10 & under age group at the meet for Heilman. He also won the 100 IM (1:03.23), 50 free (25.04), 100 back (1:03.43), 50 fly (27.05), and 100 free (54.75). The vintage-2010 record in the 50 fly is 26.58.

Heilman ages up in the next few weeks, so this meet was one of his last opportunities to go after 10 & under records. He swims at CYAC for Alex Rayle.

Jmanswimfan

That is a swift swim

12 hours 22 minutes ago
science geek

Wow!! Keep up the good work

11 hours 36 minutes ago
marklewis

He’s a strong boy to swim the butterfly like that at age 10.

He didn’t look like he was tiring at all on the final lap.

11 hours 1 minute ago

