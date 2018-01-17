Carsten Vissering Makes Return as USC Men and Women Beat Wisconsin

USC VS. WISCONSIN

Jan 15th, 2018

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles

Full results

FINAL SCORES

Men: USC 148, Wisconsin 109

Women: USC 133, Wisconsin 129

After a semester abroad in Australia, USC junior Carsten Vissering made his return to NCAA swimming with a very strong 100 breast in USC’s Monday dual with the visiting Wisconsin Badgers. Vissering spent the fall semester studying abroad in Australia.

Running away with the 100 breast by a long shot was Vissering, who posted a 53.27 to beat out 2nd place MJ Mao of Wisconsin by over three seconds (56.55). Not only was that a big win, but it puts him at #22 in the country right now. That might not look like much, but it must be considered that Vissering has yet to wear a tech suit this year for a mid-season invite, the type of meet environment and circumstances where all of the nation’s leading times have come from.

Vissering also had a field-best 24.41 breast split as the Trojans went 1-2 in the opening men’s 200 medley relay, and he won the 200 breast later with a 2:01.90.

Robert Glinta and Alex Valente were both double winners on the day for the Trojans. Glinta swept the 100 (47.64) and 200 backstrokes (1:46.15), while Valente took the 100 (47.76) and 200 fly (1:48.50). Santo Condorelli also had a nice 50 free, taking the win there with a 19.85.

Victor Goicoechea earned two wins for the Badgers to stop the bleeding, winning the 1000 (9:09.81) and the 500 free (4:27.85). Ultimately, though, USC closed out by exhibitioning the final two events, winning the matchup 148 to 109.

The women’s meet was very close, with just four points giving the Trojans the victory at the end of the day.

The USC women cruised to a 200 medley relay victory, but Wisconsin dug deep to take the next two events, as Maddi Tew broke out for her first sub-10:00 performance ever, going 9:54.81 to take the win easily. Then, Abby Jagdfeld posted a 1:48.27 to win the 200 free.

The USC breaststrokers locked it up, as Riley Scott won the 100 (1:02.89) and Maggie Aroesty swam a 2:15.64 to win the 200.

It was a key win late in the meet for Louise Hansson, though, that sealed up the win for USC. She went head-to-head with Beata Nelson of Wisconsin in the 200 IM, and both women have swam very well this year as sophomores. Hansson had already won the 100 free (49.29), while Nelson had powered to wins in the 100 back (52.64) and 100 fly (53.72). In the 200 IM, Hansson was out to a lead, with which Nelson negated with a strong breaststroke leg. Hansson was too strong on the free leg, though, and hit the wall first, 1:58.17 to 1:58.34.

Wisconsin would win the 400 free relay, but USC touched 2nd and 3rd and took the meet, 133-129.

PRESS RELEASE – USC

Junior Carsten Vissering , in his first action as a Trojan since returning from a semester studying abroad, won both breaststroke events, fellow junior Alex Valente swept the fly events and freshman Robert Glinta claimed both backstrokes while sophomore Louise Hansson won twice as well to lead USC’s No. 7 USC men and No. 9 women to a pair of victories over visiting Wisconsin on Monday (Jan. 15) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

The men’s squad improved to 6-0 overall with a 148-109 victory over the Badgers while the women moved to 7-0 after their 133-129 victory. The Trojan men are now 6-1 against the Big Ten foe since the schools started the annual January dual seven years ago while USC’s women are 7-0.

The biggest news for the Trojans was the return of Vissering, the 2017 Pac-12 champion, school record holder and All-American in the 100y breast who spent the fall semester studying in Brisbane, Australia. He made his return by winning the 100y breast in an NCAA B cut of 53.27 and capturing the 200y breast in 2:01.90. He also helped USC to a win in the 200y medley relay to open the meet.

Hansson raced to first in the 100y free in 49.29 and, with the meet on the line, powered home in the 200y IM to touch first in 1:58.17, just 0.17 ahead of Badger Beata Nelson. Hansson also was part of USC’s win in the 200y medley relay.

Valente won both fly events thanks to a 1:48.50 in the 200, 0.51 ahead of sophomore teammate Mark Jurek , and a 47.76 in the 100y fly, 0.60 ahead of senior teammate Santo Condorelli .

Glinta won the 100y back in 47.64, 0.12 ahead of senior teammate Dylan Carter and 0.68 better than junior Patrick Mulcare in the sweep. Glinta got the better of Mulcare again, winning the 200y back in 1:46.15. Mulcare, the school record holder in the race, glided to second in 1:46.87.

Freshman Jake Sannem was USC’s first individual winner on the day, taking the 200y free in 1:38.23, while junior Riley Scott won the women’s squad’s first individual race with a 1:02.89 in the 100y breast.

Junior Maddie Wright won her specialty, the 200y fly, in 1:57.38 ahead of Valente’s win and was followed by a pair of wins in the 50y free thanks to freshman Marta Ciesla (23.20) and Condorelli (19.85). Carter won the 100y free after the break in 44.63 while freshman Maggie Aroesty took the 200y breast in 2:15.64.

The USC women return to action by hosting California on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. and against Stanford at noon on Jan. 27. The men host the Bears on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. and the Cardinal on Feb. 3 at 12 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – WISCONSIN

LOS ANGELES — The Wisconsin swimming and diving team finished up its trip west with a solid performance against USC on Monday.

Following a period of intense training during their annual training trip to Hawaii, the Badgers put their endurance and grit on display back on the mainland in a dual meet that went on to be swept by the Trojans.

Leading the way for the 18th-ranked UW women, senior Abby Jagdfeld , junior Jess Unicomb and sophomore Beata Nelson each scored multiple wins in the clash with No. 9 USC.

Jagdfeld won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events and combined with Unicomb, Marissa Berg and Emmy Sehmann to cap the day with a victory in the 400 free relay.

Unicomb added individual an individual event win in the 200 back, finishing in 1:57.38 to claim victory by more than four seconds.

Nelson won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.72 seconds, then added to her spoils with a second-place finish in the next event, the 200 IM (1:58.34). A victory in the 100 backstroke was the cherry on top of a productive day, with Nelson winning in a time of 52.64.

Despite those efforts, the Badgers fell just short of the USC women, who held off UW for a 133-129 victory.

On the men’s side, senior Victor Goicoechea put up a pair of winning performances for UW. He took home the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:27.85 and won the 1000 free in 9:09.81.

Giocoechea was joined by Eric Geunes (9:26.96), Cam Tysoe (9:35.01) and Mike Sullivan (9:35.90) as the Badgers claimed the top four spots in the 1000 freestyle.

Seventh-ranked USC took the men’s competition by a score of 148-109.

Notable

• The women’s 400 freestyle relay squad of Sehmann, Unicomb, Berg and Jagdfeld wrapped up the day with a win (3:21.14).

• Unicomb, Berg and Sehmann were joined by Nelson to score a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.72.

• Behind Jagdfeld’s winning effort (1:48.27) in the women’s 200 free, Unicomb (1:50.41) took third.

• In the 500 free, Maddie Tew (4:52.54) and Grace Tierney (4:57.06) followed Jagdfeld’s winning effort of 4:50.50 to complete a 1-2-3 finish.

• Tew also took the win in the women’s 1000 free (9:54.81) ahead of Tierney (10:02.79) in another 1-2 finish for the Badgers.

• Sehmann sprinted to second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (23.29 seconds) and the 100 free (50.36).

• Freshman MJ Mao (56.55) finished second in the men’s 100 breast.

• Cooper Hodge (2:03.62) and Ben Attenberger (2:04.67) finished 2-3 in the men’s 200 breast.

• Justin Temprano finished third (1:48.80) and Tysoe finished fourth (1:50.21) in the men’s 200 back.

Up Next

The Badgers have until Jan. 26 to prepare for its final regular-season competition, the Shamrock Invitational at Notre Dame, where they will be up against a number of solid opponents. Notre Dame’s men’s team is currently ranked 20th and its women’s team is ranked 22nd.