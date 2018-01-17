World Champion Jesse Puts Moves To NTC Amsterdam

Dutch national record holder Jesse Puts has picked out new training grounds to kick-off his 2018 new year, as the 23-year-old has moved from club Aquarijn to the National Training Center (NTC) in Amsterdam. In doing so, Puts is leaving the coach who guided him to take the 50m freestyle world title at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor.

Regarding his time in Nieuwegein, Puts states, ”I made great progress there, even became world champion in 2016. I want to continue making steps. In my previous year at the NTC I learned a lot, but in the end it did not work. Mark is a really good trainer, with whom I have a good relationship. I am fully confident that I will swim super hard. ”

Puts will now train under Mark Faber, the head of NTC Amsterdam. As for his new pupil, Faber states, ”I am very happy that Jesse joins us. With Thom de Boer and Valerie van Roon we have a nice real sprinter trio. Both for Jesse and the group, his arrival is a very nice addition.”

Puts holds the Dutch national record in the SCM 50 freestyle in 21.05 and holds the LCM record in the event in 21.82, becoming the first Dutch swimmer to ever venture into 21-second territory in the event.

All quotes courtesy of KNZB.