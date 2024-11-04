Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

In competitive swimming, victory can often come down to just a fraction of a second. Of course, the athlete is the largest factor in determining success, but the pool and how it is equipped also plays a role.

Particularly lane lines can significantly impact the swimming environment for an athlete, whether in training or competition. Lane lines provide swimmers with clear boundaries, cut down on wave disruption, and boost overall efficiency.

THE SCIENCE BEHIND COMPETITOR’S POOL LANE LINES

Lane lines – especially the state-of-the-art lane lines at Competitor – aren’t just thrown together. They’re the result of meticulous engineering and design principles. From hydrodynamics to materials science, there are specific elements that come into play when creating lane lines, enabling swimmers to achieve peak performance, reduce turbulence, and foster fair competition.

HYDRODYNAMIC EFFICIENCY

Competitor’s swimming pool lane lines are engineered for hydrodynamic efficiency, designed to control water flow around swimmers. By considering fluid dynamics—the science of water movement—these lane lines minimize resistance and disturbances in the water, allowing swimmers to glide through with less drag. They also feature wave-dampening discs placed along the length of the lines to break up and spread-out waves, so they don’t interfere with swimmers, allowing for smoother, faster swims.

MATERIALS INNOVATION

Competitor crafts lane lines with advanced composite materials that outperform traditional rope alternatives. Each component is purposefully selected for optimal performance, delivering unmatched durability, flexibility, and buoyancy. This ensures each lane line can withstand the harsh conditions of pool environments, resisting degradation from pool chemicals while maintaining their shape and buoyancy over time.

Competitor lane lines are also the only lane lines on the market using the LifeSpan+™ formula, which significantly extends the lifespan of the lane lines. This protective additive formula combines advanced polymer stabilization components and highly resilient pigments, making Competitor’s lane lines the most durable choice for professional and recreational pools alike.

ANCHORING SYSTEMS

The anchoring systems for swim lane lines play a vital role in ensuring stability and precision. Intentionally designed anchor points secure the lines at both ends of the pool, keeping them in the correct position throughout races and training sessions. Anchor systems are specifically engineered to endure the forces generated by swimmers and water movement, providing the necessary tension to maintain perfect alignment. This ensures that athletes can focus on their performance without distractions, knowing that the lane lines will remain steady and reliable.

Competitor also takes into consideration ease-of-use, introducing EZ-Tensioner this past year. The traditional way of tightening swim lane lines has often been a daunting task for swimmers and coaches alike. However, with the EZ-Tensioner, that is no longer the case. This revolutionary device has quickly become a game-changer in the swimming world. It is incredibly user-friendly, uncomplicated, and eliminates the need for a wrench!

CUSTOMIZATION AND ADAPTABILITY

Competitor’s lane lines are crafted with customization and adaptability to fit the unique needs of each swimming facility. No two pools are the same, so Competitor takes into consideration factors like pool length, width, depth, and the number of lanes needed for specific competitions to tailor the lane lines accordingly.

Competitor’s swimming lane lines can be custom designed to fit any color pattern and are engineered to meet all FINA, USA, NCAA, and NFHS standards to ensure top performance and reliability.

Since 1968, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 14 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using the U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.

About Competitor Swim

