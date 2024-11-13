Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Last Ever? November 13 Marks National Signing Day For High Schoolers In Class of 25

Comments: 1

For every sport other than basketball and football, Wednesday, November 13 marks the initial signing date for prospective student-athletes signing in 2024-25 for the purpose of college enrollment in 2025-26.

This year’s date could mark the last “national signing day,” at least officially, ever, given the imminent changes coming to the NCAA in the aftermath of the House settlement.

Given those changes, the NCAA announced in October that it is removing the National Letter of Intent (NLI) Program moving forward.

Previously, the NCAA regulated when prospective student-athletes could sign an NLI, which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution in Division I or Division II. There had previously been a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period that stretched, for most sports, from February to August. In 2018, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable and the two signing periods have now been joined, in all sports except football and basketball.

The final signing date for the class of 2025 is August 1, 2025.

Prior to the official signing date, prospective student-athletes send their verbal commitments to schools, but November 13 marks the date those signings become official.

Below, check out our top 20 ranked recruits in the class of 2025 and where they’ve committed.

GIRLS TOP 20

Rank Swimmer Commitment
1 Alex Shackell Defer
2 Teagan O’Dell Cal
3 Claire Weinstein Cal
4 Madi Mintenko Virginia
5 Haley McDonald Texas
6 Grace Rabb Florida
7 Lilla Bognar Florida
8 Annie Jia Cal
9 Elle Scott Cal
10 Kennedi Dobson Georgia
11 Lily King NC State
12 Addie Robillard Stanford
13 Raya Mellott Virginia
14 Lynsey Bowen Florida
15 Alana Berlin Stanford
16 Bella Brito USC
17 Julie Mishler Louisville
18 Chloe Kim Princeton
19 Ella Cosgrove Cal
20 Annam Olasewere Stanford

BOYS TOP 20

Rank Swimmer Commitment
1 Maximus Williamson Virginia
2 Thomas Heilman Virginia
3 Luke Ellis Indiana
4 Nathan Szobota Virginia
5 Jason Zhao Stanford
6 William Mulgrew Harvard
7 Sean Green Georgia
8 Josh Bey Indiana
9 Thomas Mercer Virginia
10 Marvin Johnson Florida
11 Max Carlsen NC State
12 Noah Cakir Indiana
13 Blake Amlicke Virginia
14 Campbell McKean Texas
15 Crash Ackerly Yale
16 Ethan Ekk Stanford
17 Gavin Keogh NC State
18 Caiden Bowers Cal
19 Jordan Willis Florida
20 Alex Thiesing Michigan

Stay tuned as later today we’ll publish SwimSwam’s full class of 2025 recruiting database.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
HOO love
22 seconds ago

love all the Virginia on here!

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!