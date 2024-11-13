The Last Ever? November 13 Marks National Signing Day For High Schoolers In Class of 25

For every sport other than basketball and football, Wednesday, November 13 marks the initial signing date for prospective student-athletes signing in 2024-25 for the purpose of college enrollment in 2025-26.

This year’s date could mark the last “national signing day,” at least officially, ever, given the imminent changes coming to the NCAA in the aftermath of the House settlement.

Given those changes, the NCAA announced in October that it is removing the National Letter of Intent (NLI) Program moving forward.

Previously, the NCAA regulated when prospective student-athletes could sign an NLI, which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution in Division I or Division II. There had previously been a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period that stretched, for most sports, from February to August. In 2018, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable and the two signing periods have now been joined, in all sports except football and basketball.

The final signing date for the class of 2025 is August 1, 2025.

Prior to the official signing date, prospective student-athletes send their verbal commitments to schools, but November 13 marks the date those signings become official.

Below, check out our top 20 ranked recruits in the class of 2025 and where they’ve committed.

Stay tuned as later today we’ll publish SwimSwam’s full class of 2025 recruiting database.