Texas Women Jump to #1 in December CSCAA Ranks, Texas Men Maintain Top Spot

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, coming soon.

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released their third round of Division I polls for the 2020-21 season, with a new leader on the women’s side: the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorn women jumped from #2 to #1, with the Texas Hall of Fame Invite seeing them break several school records, largely at the hands of a stellar freshman class. On the women’s side, Virginia also popped up from #4 to #2, pushing former #1 Georgia down to #3. NC State moved from #7 to #4, Tennessee from #9 to #5 and Florida from #10 to #7, while Texas A&M, Louisville and UNC moved up several spots.

One team, Arkansas, appears after not being ranked at all this season. They’ve leapt up to #17.

Texas’s men hold on to their #1 ranking, but after Georgia’s huge mid-season meet, they’ve clawed past Cal to #2. Texas A&M, buoyed by their star Shaine Casas and an impressive upswing season from senior Tanner Olson, hops up to #4.

Mizzou and Virginia also come charging into the top 10 after being ranked #18 and #17, respectively. Georgia Tech is another big mover, elevating five spots to #17, while Navy and SMU appear at #24 and #25, respectively, after not being ranked previously.

As a reminder, starting with November’s ranks, Arizona State (redshirting their team this season) and the Ivy League (winter sports canceled) are not included in the polls. Out of major conferences, we’ve seen the most action from teams in the SEC and ACC, along with Texas, while Pac-12 and Big Ten teams have been quiet or completely silent, competition-wise.

Voters were instructed to factor in virtual and intrasquad meet results into their ballots, and to downgrade, but not exclude, teams that haven’t competed yet.

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points 1 2 Texas 339 2 4 Virginia 336 3 1 Georgia 326 4 7 NC State 295 5 9 Tennessee 280 6 3 California 275 7 10 Florida 254 8 5 Stanford 251 9 6 Michigan 237 10 8 Kentucky 236 11 11 Alabama 218 12 15 Texas A&M 182 13 13 Missouri 171 14 21 Louisville 159 15 17 Virginia Tech 146 16 16 Duke 121 17 NR Arkansas 110 18 23 North Carolina 104 19 22 Auburn 96 20 20 Indiana 71 21 14 Ohio State 69 22 25 Florida State 65 23 18 Southern California 57 24 19 Northwestern 55 25 24 Akron 43

Also Receiving Votes

Notre Dame (14), Fresno State (6), UCLA (5), Louisiana State (3), Houston (2), South Carolina (1)

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 350 2 3 Georgia 324 3 2 California 324 4 6 Texas A&M 310 5 5 Florida 300 6 4 NC State 277 7 8 Michigan 237 8 18 Missouri 221 9 9 Indiana 220 10 17 Virginia 204 11 12 Tennessee 202 12 7 Stanford 201 13 10 Louisville 199 14 13 Alabama 172 15 11 Virginia Tech 160 16 16 Florida State 138 17 22 Georgia Tech 124 18 14 Ohio State 115 19 20 Arizona 110 20 23 North Carolina 85 21 15 Notre Dame 64 22 21 Auburn 62 23 19 Wisconsin 38 24 NR Navy 29 25 NR Southern Methodist 18

Also Receiving Votes

Southern California (14), Minnesota (13), Louisiana State (7), Kentucky (6), Arizona State (6), Duke (5), Texas Christian (4), Pittsburgh (4), Northwestern (4), South Carolina (2) Penn State (1)