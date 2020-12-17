Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Women Jump to #1 in December CSCAA Ranks, Texas Men Maintain Top Spot

Comments: 4

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, coming soon.

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released their third round of Division I polls for the 2020-21 season, with a new leader on the women’s side: the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorn women jumped from #2 to #1, with the Texas Hall of Fame Invite seeing them break several school records, largely at the hands of a stellar freshman class. On the women’s side, Virginia also popped up from #4 to #2, pushing former #1 Georgia down to #3. NC State moved from #7 to #4, Tennessee from #9 to #5 and Florida from #10 to #7, while Texas A&M, Louisville and UNC moved up several spots.

One team, Arkansas, appears after not being ranked at all this season. They’ve leapt up to #17.

Texas’s men hold on to their #1 ranking, but after Georgia’s huge mid-season meet, they’ve clawed past Cal to #2. Texas A&M, buoyed by their star Shaine Casas and an impressive upswing season from senior Tanner Olson, hops up to #4.

Mizzou and Virginia also come charging into the top 10 after being ranked #18 and #17, respectively. Georgia Tech is another big mover, elevating five spots to #17, while Navy and SMU appear at #24 and #25, respectively, after not being ranked previously.

As a reminder, starting with November’s ranks, Arizona State (redshirting their team this season) and the Ivy League (winter sports canceled) are not included in the polls. Out of major conferences, we’ve seen the most action from teams in the SEC and ACC, along with Texas, while Pac-12 and Big Ten teams have been quiet or completely silent, competition-wise.

Voters were instructed to factor in virtual and intrasquad meet results into their ballots, and to downgrade, but not exclude, teams that haven’t competed yet.

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 2 Texas 339
2 4 Virginia 336
3 1 Georgia 326
4 7 NC State 295
5 9 Tennessee 280
6 3 California 275
7 10 Florida 254
8 5 Stanford 251
9 6 Michigan 237
10 8 Kentucky 236
11 11 Alabama 218
12 15 Texas A&M 182
13 13 Missouri 171
14 21 Louisville 159
15 17 Virginia Tech 146
16 16 Duke 121
17 NR Arkansas 110
18 23 North Carolina 104
19 22 Auburn 96
20 20 Indiana 71
21 14 Ohio State 69
22 25 Florida State 65
23 18 Southern California 57
24 19 Northwestern 55
25 24 Akron 43

Also Receiving Votes

Notre Dame (14), Fresno State (6), UCLA (5), Louisiana State (3), Houston (2), South Carolina (1)

Division I Men

Rk Prv  Team Points
1 1 Texas 350
2 3 Georgia 324
3 2 California 324
4 6 Texas A&M 310
5 5 Florida 300
6 4 NC State 277
7 8 Michigan 237
8 18 Missouri 221
9 9 Indiana 220
10 17 Virginia 204
11 12 Tennessee 202
12 7 Stanford 201
13 10 Louisville 199
14 13 Alabama 172
15 11 Virginia Tech 160
16 16 Florida State 138
17 22 Georgia Tech 124
18 14 Ohio State 115
19 20 Arizona 110
20 23 North Carolina 85
21 15 Notre Dame 64
22 21 Auburn 62
23 19 Wisconsin 38
24 NR Navy 29
25 NR Southern Methodist 18

Also Receiving Votes

Southern California (14), Minnesota (13), Louisiana State (7), Kentucky (6), Arizona State (6), Duke (5), Texas Christian (4), Pittsburgh (4), Northwestern (4), South Carolina (2) Penn State (1)

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PKWater
1 hour ago

How many D1 colleges are competing this year?
California isn’t really allowed to anymore, the northeast is also pretty much shut down.

These types of rankings feel very disingenuous about what the state of affairs is in college swimming.
The 18 and under championships felt the same way. People around the country are having vastly different swimming experiences and rankings and articles on here gloss over that and make everything seem hunky dory.

12
-7
Reply
swimapologist
1 hour ago

I mean this is fun and all, but we all have to continue to recognize how ridiculous these polls are, right?

Fresno State somehow got votes, when San Diego State didn’t. Fresno State has swum exactly one meet, a double dual where they lost to San Diego State, and they received votes (quite a few of them it looks like) but San Diego State didn’t.

I think college swim coaches just don’t have the mindset for this kind of a process. Or they’re not getting enough data. I don’t know the answer, but this just doesn’t make sense.

10
-1
Reply
Bruh
48 minutes ago

You already know the Virginia coach are gonna have steam coming out of their ears because their no #1

8
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!