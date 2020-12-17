Texas Women Jump to #1 in December CSCAA Ranks, Texas Men Maintain Top Spot

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, coming soon.
The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released their third round of Division I polls for the 2020-21 season, with a new leader on the women’s side: the Texas Longhorns.
The Longhorn women jumped from #2 to #1, with the Texas Hall of Fame Invite seeing them break several school records, largely at the hands of a stellar freshman class. On the women’s side, Virginia also popped up from #4 to #2, pushing former #1 Georgia down to #3. NC State moved from #7 to #4, Tennessee from #9 to #5 and Florida from #10 to #7, while Texas A&M, Louisville and UNC moved up several spots.
One team, Arkansas, appears after not being ranked at all this season. They’ve leapt up to #17.
Texas’s men hold on to their #1 ranking, but after Georgia’s huge mid-season meet, they’ve clawed past Cal to #2. Texas A&M, buoyed by their star Shaine Casas and an impressive upswing season from senior Tanner Olson, hops up to #4.
Mizzou and Virginia also come charging into the top 10 after being ranked #18 and #17, respectively. Georgia Tech is another big mover, elevating five spots to #17, while Navy and SMU appear at #24 and #25, respectively, after not being ranked previously.
As a reminder, starting with November’s ranks, Arizona State (redshirting their team this season) and the Ivy League (winter sports canceled) are not included in the polls. Out of major conferences, we’ve seen the most action from teams in the SEC and ACC, along with Texas, while Pac-12 and Big Ten teams have been quiet or completely silent, competition-wise.
Voters were instructed to factor in virtual and intrasquad meet results into their ballots, and to downgrade, but not exclude, teams that haven’t competed yet.
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Texas
|339
|2
|4
|Virginia
|336
|3
|1
|Georgia
|326
|4
|7
|NC State
|295
|5
|9
|Tennessee
|280
|6
|3
|California
|275
|7
|10
|Florida
|254
|8
|5
|Stanford
|251
|9
|6
|Michigan
|237
|10
|8
|Kentucky
|236
|11
|11
|Alabama
|218
|12
|15
|Texas A&M
|182
|13
|13
|Missouri
|171
|14
|21
|Louisville
|159
|15
|17
|Virginia Tech
|146
|16
|16
|Duke
|121
|17
|NR
|Arkansas
|110
|18
|23
|North Carolina
|104
|19
|22
|Auburn
|96
|20
|20
|Indiana
|71
|21
|14
|Ohio State
|69
|22
|25
|Florida State
|65
|23
|18
|Southern California
|57
|24
|19
|Northwestern
|55
|25
|24
|Akron
|43
Also Receiving Votes
Notre Dame (14), Fresno State (6), UCLA (5), Louisiana State (3), Houston (2), South Carolina (1)
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|350
|2
|3
|Georgia
|324
|3
|2
|California
|324
|4
|6
|Texas A&M
|310
|5
|5
|Florida
|300
|6
|4
|NC State
|277
|7
|8
|Michigan
|237
|8
|18
|Missouri
|221
|9
|9
|Indiana
|220
|10
|17
|Virginia
|204
|11
|12
|Tennessee
|202
|12
|7
|Stanford
|201
|13
|10
|Louisville
|199
|14
|13
|Alabama
|172
|15
|11
|Virginia Tech
|160
|16
|16
|Florida State
|138
|17
|22
|Georgia Tech
|124
|18
|14
|Ohio State
|115
|19
|20
|Arizona
|110
|20
|23
|North Carolina
|85
|21
|15
|Notre Dame
|64
|22
|21
|Auburn
|62
|23
|19
|Wisconsin
|38
|24
|NR
|Navy
|29
|25
|NR
|Southern Methodist
|18
Also Receiving Votes
Southern California (14), Minnesota (13), Louisiana State (7), Kentucky (6), Arizona State (6), Duke (5), Texas Christian (4), Pittsburgh (4), Northwestern (4), South Carolina (2) Penn State (1)
How many D1 colleges are competing this year?
California isn’t really allowed to anymore, the northeast is also pretty much shut down.
These types of rankings feel very disingenuous about what the state of affairs is in college swimming.
The 18 and under championships felt the same way. People around the country are having vastly different swimming experiences and rankings and articles on here gloss over that and make everything seem hunky dory.
I mean this is fun and all, but we all have to continue to recognize how ridiculous these polls are, right?
Fresno State somehow got votes, when San Diego State didn’t. Fresno State has swum exactly one meet, a double dual where they lost to San Diego State, and they received votes (quite a few of them it looks like) but San Diego State didn’t.
I think college swim coaches just don’t have the mindset for this kind of a process. Or they’re not getting enough data. I don’t know the answer, but this just doesn’t make sense.
You already know the Virginia coach are gonna have steam coming out of their ears because their no #1