Texas Freestyler Natalie Saul to Swim for Colorado Mesa in 2017-18

Natalie Saul from Georgetown, Texas signed a National Letter of Intent with Colorado Mesa University and will join coach Geoff Hanson‘s Mavericks in the fall of 2017. Saul is winding up her senior year at Rouse High School in Leander, Texas, just north of Austin.

Saul represented Rouse at the 2017 UIL State 5A Swimming and Diving Championships, taking 7th in the 100 free in 53.45, and 12th in the 200 free relay with a 24.95 leadoff. The Raiders finished 32nd in the team race.

Saul swims year-round under head coach Mike Varozza at Waterloo Swimming. A Southern Zone Sectionals qualifier, she specializes primarily in free and back. Only a month into the LCM season, she has already achieved lifetime bests in the 50/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Her top SCY times are:

100 back – 58.69

50 free – 24.59

100 free – 53.22

200 free – 1:58.80

Saul will join fellow commits Olivia DeRemer and Sarah Stacer in the Colorado Mesa class of 2021.

