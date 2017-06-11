3 Meet Records In Less Than An Hour For Sjostrom In Monaco

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

Although the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum tour concluded today with several swimmers racking up impressive outings, we nicknamed the meet the ‘Sarah Sjostrom Show’ due to that particular Swede’s impressive ability to maintain full throttle, raw speed through multiple closely-timed events over the two-day affair.

Sjostrom competed in the women’s 100m butterfly on day 1 and the 100m freestyle on day 2, but interspersed between traditional prelims and finals of those events were elimination-type rounds of the 50m fly and 50m free, with the field narrowing down with each. Day 1 saw the field reduced to 8, then the top 4, while Sunday filtered out competitors to arrive at the final 2. The final pair then headed to the one-on-one duel. Even with the high-octane action persistent on both days for Sjostrom, she managed to fire off incredible speed off little rest, collecting meet records and world ranking slots in the process.

Just what did Sjostrom’s schedule look like over the weekend? Below is an estimated play-by-play based on the event schedule and when results were available, along with Sjostrom’s times from each splash.

Saturday, June 10th

9:00am Start of Prelims

9:54am 100m butterfly Prelim (57.50)

11:25am 50m butterfly – Round 1 (26.50)

12:00pm 50m freestyle – Round 1 (25.09)

4:30pm 50m butterfly – Round 2 (25.43)

4:50pm 50m freestyle – Round 2 (24.49)

5pm Start of Finals

5:55pm 100m butterfly Final – (56.20, Meet Record, New #1 time in the world this season, 13th fastest performance of all-time)

6:42pm 50m butterfly – Round 3 (25.70)

6:59pm 50m freestyle – Round 3 (24.49)

Sunday, June 11th

9:00am Start of Prelims

10:14am 100m freestyle Prelim – (53.30, Meet Record)

4:31pm 50m butterfly – Round 4 (25.26, Meet Record)

4:40pm 50m freestyle – Round 4 (24.28, Meet Record)

5pm Start of Finals

6:08pm 100m freestyle final -(52.60, Meet Record, 14th fastest performance of all-time)

6:24pm 50m butterfly – FINAL ROUND (24.90 Meet Record, New #1 time in the world this season)

6:48pm 50m freestyle – FINAL ROUND (23.95 Meet Record)