Texas Finishes Zone D With 3 Men, 4 Women Qualified For NCAAs

As diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2018 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 7

Zone C: Thursday, March 8 – Saturday, March 10

Host schools: Zone A: Rutgers University Zone B: University of Tennessee Zone C: Ohio State University Zone D: University of Minnesota Zone E: Northern Arizona University

NCAA selection primer

The Texas Longhorn men will bring three divers with to NCAAs in pursuit of a fourth-straight title, including Jordan Windle, who was second on platform on day 3 of the Zone D Championships.

Zone D results

Texas A&M’s Tyler Henschel won the zone title on platform, while Texas’s Samantha Bromberg won the women’s event. That left Zone D with six different winners in each of the six diving events this week.

Bromberg will lead a group of four Longhorn women to NCAAs. She’s joined by Meghan O’Brien, Sofia Rauzi and Alison Gibson.

QUALIFYING CHART

Athletes in bold have earned NCAA reimbursement.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Sarah Bacon, MINN Juan Hernandez, LSU 2 1-meter Champ Elizabeth Cui, LSU Grayson Campbell, TX 3 Platform Champ Samantha Bromberg, TX Tyler Henschel, A&M 4 3-meter 2nd Brooke Schultz, ARF Grayson Campbell, TX 5 1-meter 2nd Samantha Bromberg, TX Juan Hernandez, LSU 6 Platform 2nd Abigail Knapton, NEB Jordan Windle, TX 7 3-meter 3rd Elizabeth Cui, LSU Tyler Henschel, A&M 8 1-meter 3rd Sarah Bacon, MINN Sam Thornton, A&M 9 Platform 3rd Alais Kalonji, A&M Matthew Phillip, LSU 10 3-meter 4th Meghan O’Brien, TX Jordan Windle, TX 11 1-meter 4th Brooke Schultz, ARF Jordan Windle, TX 12 Platform 4th Kristen Hayden, MINN Jacob Cornish, TX 13 3-meter 5th Samantha Bromberg, TX Kyle Goodwin, MIZZ 14 1-meter 5th Meghan O’Brien, TX Nick Yang, MINN 15 Platform 5th Sofia Rauzi, TX Alan LeBlang, MINN 16 3-meter 6th Alison Gibson, TX Kurtis Matthews, A&M 17 1-meter 6th Alison Gibson, TX Kurtis Matthews, A&M 18 Platform 6th Madeline McKernan, MIZZ Nick Yang, MINN 19 3-meter 7th Kristen Hayden, MINN Sam Thornton, A&M 20 1-meter 7th Madeline McKernan, MIZZ Jacob Cornish, TX 21 Platform 7th Nicole Gillis, ARK — 22 3-meter 8th Kendra Kieser, MIZZ Nick Yang, MINN 23 1-meter 8th Sofia Rauzi, TX Bryce Klein, SMU 24 Platform 8th Thelma Strandberg, IA — 25 3-meter 9th Maha Amer, ARF — 26 1-meter 9th Jayah Matthews, IA Tyler Henschel, A&M 27 Platform 9th Morgan Justus, MINN — 28 3-meter 10th — — 29 1-meter 10th Kristen Hayden, MINN — 30 Platform 10th — — 31 3-meter 11th — — 32 1-meter 11th Kendra Kieser, MIZZ —

There are five zone meets spread across the country that allow divers to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Based on performances at the previous NCAAs each zone earns a set number of qualifying spots.NCAA Diving QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

Take a look at the qualifying spots for each zone and each event:

WOMEN

WOMEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 6 5 Zone B 7 7 9 Zone C 8 10 10 Zone D 11 9 9 Zone E 9 9 8

MEN

MEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 5 5 Zone B 6 6 7 Zone C 10 10 11 Zone D 9 8 6 Zone E 5 7 7

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.