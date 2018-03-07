Cal Men Add Diver Robinson On Final Day of Zone E

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2018 NCAA ZONE DIVING
- Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 7
- Zone C: Thursday, March 8 – Saturday, March 10
- Host schools:
- Zone A: Rutgers University
- Zone B: University of Tennessee
- Zone C: Ohio State University
- Zone D: University of Minnesota
- Zone E: Northern Arizona University
- NCAA selection primer
Though they can’t match national rival Texas’s three NCAA qualifying divers, the California men will have two competing in Minneapolis, with Jonathan Robinson scoring the last qualifying spot in Zone E on the final night.
Zone E results
Robinson joins Connor Callahan on the Cal NCAA team, bringing them right up to their roster cap of 18.
Stanford’s Theodore Miclau won platform on a great night for the Cardinal men. Tarek Abdelghany was fourth and those two will represent Stanford at NCAAs.
On the women’s side, Madison Sthamann won for Hawaii, earning herself an NCAA bid. UCLA’s Eloise Belanger was second for the third-straight event.
QUALIFYING CHART
Athletes in bold have earned NCAA reimbursement.
|Priority
|Finisher
|Women
|Men
|1
|3-meter Champ
|Sharae Zheng, NEV
|Dashiell Enos, USC
|2
|1-meter Champ
|Sharae Zheng, NEV
|Youssef Selim, ASU
|3
|Platform Champ
|Madison Sthamann, HAWA
|Theodore Miclau, STAN
|4
|3-meter 2nd
|Eloise Belanger, UCLA
|Tarek Abdelghany, STAN
|5
|1-meter 2nd
|Eloise Belanger, UCLA
|Johan Sandell, HAWA
|6
|Platform 2nd
|Eloise Belanger, UCLA
|Scotia Mullin, WYO
|7
|3-meter 3rd
|Kassidy Cook STAN
|Henry Fusaro, USC
|8
|1-meter 3rd
|Frida Kaellgren, ASU
|Dylan Marin, USC
|9
|Platform 3rd
|Delaney Schnell, ARIZ
|Dashiell Enos, USC
|10
|3-meter 4th
|Ashley McCool, ASU
|Youssef Selim, ASU
|11
|1-meter 4th
|Kassidy Cook, STAN
|Dashiell Enos, USC
|12
|Platform 4th
|Mara Aiacoboae, ASU
|Tarek Abdelghany, STAN
|13
|3-meter 5th
|Alexandra Caplan, SDSU
|Theodore Miclau, STAN
|14
|1-meter 5th
|Zoe Lei, NEV
|Nathan Gonzalez, BYU
|15
|Platform 5th
|Karla Contreras, WYO
|Johan Sandell, HAWA
|16
|3-meter 6th
|Karla Contreras, WYO
|Johan Sandell, HAWA
|17
|1-meter 6th
|Delaney Schnell, ARIZ
|—
|18
|Platform 6th
|Sharae Zheng, NEV
|Youssef Selim, ASU
|19
|3-meter 7th
|Frida Kaellgren, ASU
|Connor Callahan, CAL
|20
|1-meter 7th
|Ashley McCool, ASU
|—
|21
|Platform 7th
|Madison Witt, USC
|Jonathan Robinson, CAL
|22
|3-meter 8th
|Mykayla Fielding, UNLV
|—
|23
|1-meter 8th
|Phoebe Lamay, CAL
|—
|24
|Platform 8th
|Carly Souza, USC
|—
|25
|3-meter 9th
|Delaney Schnell, ARIZ
|—
|26
|1-meter 9th
|Karla Contreras, WYO
|—
There are five zone meets spread across the country that allow divers to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Based on performances at the previous NCAAs each zone earns a set number of qualifying spots.NCAA Diving QUALIFYING PROCEDURES
Take a look at the qualifying spots for each zone and each event:
WOMEN
|WOMEN
|ELIGIBILITY
|1m
|3m
|Platform
|Zone A
|6
|6
|5
|Zone B
|7
|7
|9
|Zone C
|8
|10
|10
|Zone D
|11
|9
|9
|Zone E
|9
|9
|8
MEN
|MEN
|ELIGIBILITY
|1m
|3m
|Platform
|Zone A
|6
|5
|5
|Zone B
|6
|6
|7
|Zone C
|10
|10
|11
|Zone D
|9
|8
|6
|Zone E
|5
|7
|7
A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.
According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.
The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.
|REIMBURSEMENT
|Women
|Men
|Zone A
|4
|4
|Zone B
|6
|7
|Zone C
|10
|10
|Zone D
|12
|9
|Zone E
|9
|5
