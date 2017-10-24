Terry Laughlin, Author of ‘Total Immersion,’ Passes at 66

Terry Laughlin, a former swimmer and coach who published the book Total Immersion and championed the importance and priority of technique in swimming, has passed away from complications due to prostate cancer.

Laughlin had been battling metastatic prostate cancer for about two years before finally losing that fight on Friday, October 20th. He was 66 years old at the time of his death.

Throughout the 70s and 80s, Laughlin taught technique and was part of several coaches who were not interested in popular styles of competitive swimming that suggested muscling through the water as fast as possible. A pioneer of the sport, Laughlin and his coaching peers helped start a movement that would put technique first in the world of competitive swimming.

After founding his company, Total Immersion, in 1989, his work gave way to the book, also named Total Immersion, which was published in 1996. The book became one of the most sold books in the swimming world. He coached swimmers and taught the significance of technique, a lesson he learned after struggling to produce fast enough times to satisfy himself as a high school and college swimmer despite recalling how hard he had worked.

Please read this note from Laughlin’s family about how to remember him and where to send any well wishes and sympathy cards:

After living with metastatic prostate cancer for two years (about

which he blogged widely), Terry passed away on Friday, October 20th,

2017, of complications related to his condition. He displayed his

characteristic optimism, wit, and passion for life– and swimming–

until the very end. Our family is in mourning and we ask that we be

given time and space to grieve a beloved husband and father privately.

While he was “Ter” and “Dad” to us, we fully recognize that Terry was

also a legend in the swimming world and admired by countless people

whose lives he touched in meaningful ways. We appreciate the

well-wishes of Terry’s many friends, fellow coaches, students, and

fans. A memorial blog post will be on totalimmersion.net, with space

dedicated for expressions of condolence. A formal obituary is

forthcoming and plans for a public memorial, including several

memorial swim events, will be announced for 2018. Please direct all

inquiries to [email protected].

In lieu of flowers, we have set up the Total Immersion Swimming

Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the company, which will focus on

bringing high quality swim instruction to underserved communities.

Details to be announced in the near future.

Any sympathy cards may be sent to:

Total Immersion Inc.

P.O. Box 370

New Paltz, NY 12561