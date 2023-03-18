Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Taylor Ruck on 200 Free Win, Being a “fifth-year granny”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reigning NCAA 200 freestyle champion, Taylor Ruck, won the 200 free again last night with a time of 1:42.36. Ruck, a fifth-year for Stanford–what she refers to as a “fifth-year granny,” shares what it has been like with new talent on the team. Ruck is an Olympic medalist and tenured swimmer for Canada.

