2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Champs: Day 4 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Credit to Robert Gibbs for running the numbers.

Once again, Virginia has placed the most swimmers into finals. They will have ten final swims tonight, with seven in the A final.

Texas has the second most finals swims with six, including five in A finals. NC State and Stanford each have 3 A final swims and 2 B final swims tonight.

As far as scoring goes, Virginia has a huge lead for the national championship. In addition, Texas and Stanford look to have holds on second and third, although it is not out of the question for something to shift (such as a relay DQ).

Based on the data, the biggest competition looks to be for fourth place as Louisville and NC State are only separated by 0.5 points. Diving points are not included in this yet, and neither are the seed times for the 400 free relay. Louisville is seeded third and NC State is seeded fourth in the 400 free relay, so the battle may come down to the final relay there.

Women |All|200 Back|100 Free|200 Breast|200 Fly|Platform Diving UVA|7/3|1/0|1/3|3/0|2/0|0/0| Texas|5/1|1/0|0/0|1/1|3/0|0/0| NC State|3/2|2/0|1/0|0/1|0/1|0/0| Stanford|3/2|1/1|1/0|0/0|1/1|0/0| Louisville|3/1|0/1|2/0|0/0|1/0|0/0| Tennessee|2/1|1/0|0/0|1/0|0/1|0/0| Indiana|1/2|0/1|0/1|1/0|0/0|0/0| California|1/1|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0| Ohio State|1/1|0/0|1/1|0/0|0/0|0/0| USC|1/1|0/0|0/0|1/1|0/0|0/0| Duke|1/1|0/0|0/0|1/1|0/0|0/0| Wisconsin|1/0|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/0| LSU|1/0|0/0|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0| Hawaii|1/0|0/0|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0| Arizona State|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|1/0|0/0| Alabama|0/3|0/1|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/0| UNC|0/3|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/1|0/0| Kentucky|0/2|0/1|0/0|0/1|0/0|0/0| Georgia|0/2|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/1|0/0| Akron|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/0| VT|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/0| Texas A&M|0/1|0/0|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0| Florida|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0|0/0| Florida St|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0| Northwestern|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0|

