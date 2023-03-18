2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Champs: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Credit to Robert Gibbs for running the numbers.
Once again, Virginia has placed the most swimmers into finals. They will have ten final swims tonight, with seven in the A final.
Texas has the second most finals swims with six, including five in A finals. NC State and Stanford each have 3 A final swims and 2 B final swims tonight.
As far as scoring goes, Virginia has a huge lead for the national championship. In addition, Texas and Stanford look to have holds on second and third, although it is not out of the question for something to shift (such as a relay DQ).
Based on the data, the biggest competition looks to be for fourth place as Louisville and NC State are only separated by 0.5 points. Diving points are not included in this yet, and neither are the seed times for the 400 free relay. Louisville is seeded third and NC State is seeded fourth in the 400 free relay, so the battle may come down to the final relay there.
Ups/Downs
|Women
||All|200 Back|100 Free|200 Breast|200 Fly|Platform Diving
|UVA|7/3|1/0|1/3|3/0|2/0|0/0|
|Texas|5/1|1/0|0/0|1/1|3/0|0/0|
|NC State|3/2|2/0|1/0|0/1|0/1|0/0|
|Stanford|3/2|1/1|1/0|0/0|1/1|0/0|
|Louisville|3/1|0/1|2/0|0/0|1/0|0/0|
|Tennessee|2/1|1/0|0/0|1/0|0/1|0/0|
|Indiana|1/2|0/1|0/1|1/0|0/0|0/0|
|California|1/1|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0|
|Ohio State|1/1|0/0|1/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|
|USC|1/1|0/0|0/0|1/1|0/0|0/0|
|Duke|1/1|0/0|0/0|1/1|0/0|0/0|
|Wisconsin|1/0|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|
|LSU|1/0|0/0|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|
|Hawaii|1/0|0/0|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|
|Arizona State|1/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|1/0|0/0|
|Alabama|0/3|0/1|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/0|
|UNC|0/3|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/1|0/0|
|Kentucky|0/2|0/1|0/0|0/1|0/0|0/0|
|Georgia|0/2|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/1|0/0|
|Akron|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|
|VT|0/1|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/0|
|Texas A&M|0/1|0/0|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|
|Florida|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0|0/0|
|Florida St|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0|
|Northwestern|0/1|0/0|0/0|0/0|0/1|0/0|
Scored Prelims
|Scored Prelims + Actual
|Scored Prelims
|Women
|Women
|1. UVA: 497.5
|1. UVA: 123.0
|2. Texas: 357.5
|2. Texas: 85.0
|3. Stanford: 294.0
|3. Stanford: 55.0
|4. Louisville: 240.5
|4. NC State: 50.0
|5. NC State: 240.0
|5. Louisville: 49.0
|6. Ohio State: 188.0
|6. Tennessee: 35.0
|7. Tennessee: 170.0
|7. Indiana: 26.0
|8. Indiana: 147.0
|8. California: 24.0
|9. Florida: 147.0
|9. Duke: 20.0
|10. UNC: 139.0
|10. Ohio State: 18.0
|11. California: 129.0
|11. Wisconsin: 17.0
|12. USC: 102.0
|12. LSU: 16.0
|13. LSU: 95.0
|13. USC: 16.0
|14. Alabama: 90.0
|14. Alabama: 15.0
|15. Wisconsin: 84.0
|15. UNC: 14.0
|16. Georgia: 78.5
|16. Arizona State: 14.0
|17. Kentucky: 51.0
|17. Hawaii: 11.0
|18. Duke: 40.0
|18. Kentucky: 9.0
|19. Minnesota: 37.0
|19. Georgia: 8.0
|20. Miami (FL): 36.0
|20. Florida St: 5.0
|21. Arizona: 32.0
|21. Akron: 4.0
|22. Michigan: 29.0
|22. Texas A&M: 3.0
|23. VT: 26.0
|23. VT: 1.0
|24. South Carolina: 25.0
|24. Florida: 1.0
|25. Texas A&M: 25.0
|25. Northwestern: 1.0
|26. Arizona State: 18.0
|27. Northwestern: 14.0
|28. Auburn: 13.0
|29. Arkansas: 12.0
|30. Florida St: 12.0
|31. Hawaii: 11.0
|32. Miami (Ohio): 9.0
|33. Purdue: 7.0
|34. UCLA: 6.0
|35. Akron: 5.0
|36. Utah: 2.0
|37. FIU: 1.0
i saw UVA’s 7/3 at first and i was like “there’s NO way uva got 7 ppl in the 2 back”
maybe the 2 breast
Louisville Ladies are looking HAPPY !!!!!!
Go Lady Cardinals, we love you and are cheering for you all the way to the wall, hit it hard and make me proud !!!
Anyone know where we can get a heat sheet including the first 5 of the 6 heats of 1650?
The University of Virginia will officially wrap it up prior to the relay.
Something something pipe delimited file parsing failure
Oh boy, I didn’t need this nail biting after my Pack men/women bball teams lost yesterday in the tourney.
Berkoff in between Albiero and Regenauer tonight! Kredich is going to tell the lifeguard to keep one hand on the defibrillator paddles and both eyes on Arthur and Braden!
Liberty Williams 1650 could give Louisville an added cushion that’s not accounted for here.